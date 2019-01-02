Former Notre Dame DB Josh Atkinson dies at 25

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadly, the Notre Dame football family is dealing with the loss of one its own.

On social media earlier this week, the twin brother of Josh Atkinson, George Atkinson III, revealed that Josh had passed away at the age of 25. “I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support please keep Josh in your prayers 🙏🏾and respect the space I need to mourn this tragic loss,” George Atkinson III wrote.

No cause of death is known, with the San Jose Mercury News writing that Josh Atkinson died unexpectedly.

Atkinson, the son of former Oakland Raiders great George Atkinson, was a Fighting Irish defensive back from 2011-13, appearing in 26 games during that span. He also ran track for the school.

George Atkinson III was a running back at Notre Dame at the same time his brother played in South Bend.