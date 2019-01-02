COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 19 USC Fall Practice
Getty Images

Former USC safety Bubba Bolden reinstated by the university

By John TaylorJan 2, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

A bizarre story involving a former member of the USC football program has taken yet another twist.

Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported, USC announced that Bubba Bolden has been reinstated to the university and is permitted to enroll in classes at the school for the spring semester that begins next Monday. Bolden revealed three months ago that he had been suspended from the university for a period of 28 months because of an off-field incident.

“Because of recent state court rulings changing the procedures required during an investigation, the office that oversees student discipline at USC is reopening an investigation involving Bubba Bolden, a former safety on the football team,” the university statement said. “As a result, he will be permitted to return to classes for the spring semester if he so chooses, pending the outcome of the reopened investigation. Because the case involves student disciplinary matters that are protected by privacy laws, USC is unable to provide additional details.”

In late August, shortly before the season opener, Clay Helton announced that Bolden, who was set to be the Trojans’ starting strong safety, would be sidelined indefinitely because of what was described only as a vague “personal matter.” In mid-October, his name was finally removed from the team’s roster.

While program officials have declined to discuss Bolden’s situation publicly, the player took to Instagram around the time his name was removed from the roster to explain that, one, he was slapped with a 28-month suspension by USC’s Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) over an off-campus incident earlier this year and, two, because “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation,” all of the off-field tumult has led him to withdraw from the university.

From Bolden’s social media post:

The University’s office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) believes that I am responsible for violating the student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers. As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation.

After USC’s chief threat assessment officer found me to not be a threat, USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.

While defending himself against the claims made against him, Bolden also apologized for his actions that February night.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I am truly sorry,” the defensive back wrote at the time. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

While Bolden has been reinstated, it’s unclear if the player will take advantage of the opportunity as he has been contemplating a transfer from the Trojans.

Stanford’ Kaden Smith opts to leave early for the NFL

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
1 Comment

For the second time this year, one of the most talented tight ends in the country has decided to ply his football wares at the next level.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Jace Sternberger used Twitter to announce that he’s leaving Texas A&M early.  On the same social media website a short time later, Stanford’s Kaden Smith confirmed a similar decision as he wrote that, “after much thought and discussion, I have decided to forego my senior year and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.”

Despite missing the last three games because of an injury, Smith caught 47 passes for 635 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.    He was third on the Cardinal in both receptions and receiving yards.

The 6-5, 252-pound Smith will finish his time down on The Farm with 70 receptions for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nearly a year ago to the day, fellow tight end and former Smith teammate Dalton Schultz announced that he was declaring early for the draft.

Oklahoma lineman Cody Ford declares for NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 2, 2019, 7:11 AM EST
1 Comment

On the same day they seemingly retained their head coach (for now), Oklahoma also lost a significant piece of its award-winning offensive line.

On Twitter Tuesday, Cody Ford confirmed in a statement that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to toss his name into the April NFL draft pool.  “I want to start off by thanking you, the best fans in football, for your amazing love and support over the last 4 years,” the lineman wrote. “My time at OU has exceeded my wildest expectations!”

The 6-4, 338-pound Ford served as the Sooners’ starting right tackle in all 14 games this season.  He started four games at left guard in 2017, the same position he started the first three games of the 2016 season before going down with a broken leg that prematurely ended his year.

Last month, Oklahoma was named as the winner of the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding offensive line.

No. 15 Texas begins 2019 by dumping Sugar on No. 5 Georgia

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJan 2, 2019, 12:20 AM EST
43 Comments

The Allstate Sugar Bowl began when Bevo rushed Uga during a pre-game photo op, and then a group of Longhorns did the same to the Bulldogs. A No. 15 Texas team that will play the 2019 season with Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff expectations showed exactly why, showcasing superior physicality and execution to dump No. 5 Georgia in a 28-21 win that wasn’t as close as the final score.

After spending the past month — and Saturday night specifically — chirping about how they belonged in the Playoff over Notre Dame and Oklahoma, Georgia (11-3) backed that talk up by playing its worst game of the season. The Bulldogs fell into a 17-0 hole early in the second quarter and never recovered. The SEC’s best rushing team was out-rushed by a team that entered the game No. 95 in the country on the ground — and out-rushed emphatically, 180-72.

But this night was about Texas, and right from the start.

The Longhorns accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 75 yards in 10 plays to open the game with a touchdown. Sam Ehlinger completed all five of his passes for 61 yards — including a 3rd-and-7 to Humphrey to set up a first-and-goal, which Ehlinger converted with a 2-yard keeper.

Georgia’s first possession saw Jake Fromm convert a 3rd-and-6 with an 11-yard strike to Terry Godwin, but a following 3rd-and-9 saw pressure from Charles Omenihu and BJ Foster, forcing a throw away. Jake Camarda blasted the ensuing punt 53 yards to the Texas 6-yard line, but replay showed Camarda brought his knee to the ground as he corralled a low snap from Nick Moore, flipping the ball from the Texas 6 to the Georgia 27 — a 66-yard change in field position. Georgia’s defense forced a three-and-out, but instead of a Texas punt from its own end zone, Cameron Dicker converted a 37-yard field goal to put the Longhorns up 10-0 at the 6:05 mark of the first quarter.

Georgia actually got off a punt on its second possession, but Camarda shanked this one for just 11 yards, handing Texas (10-4) the ball at midfield. UT pushed to the Georgia 32 but went backward from there and punted. However, Georgia was not done giving Texas first quarter gifts, as D’Andre Swift fumbled the ball to Texas defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon at his own 12.

When Ehlinger rushed in on a 3rd-and-7 for his second score of the game at the 14:53 mark of the second quarter, Texas had a 17-0 lead and a 110-8 total yardage advantage.

Georgia snipped at their yardage deficit on their first drive of the second quarter with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The score came on a 17-yard Fromm pass to Brian Herrien, but the key completion was a 12-yard strike to Riley Ridley on a 3rd-and-11 from the Texas 29.

Texas answered Georgia’s score, but not with a touchdown. Dicker’s second field goal, a 30-yarder, pushed the UT lead to 20-7 with 4:37 to go in the first half. The key play of the drive came on a 1st-and-10 from the Texas 37, when Ehlinger ducked a blindside sack and turned it into a 17-yard scramble.

Swift fumbled the ball inside his own territory on Georgia’s next possession, but the Bulldogs hopped on this one and eventually reached the Texas 31, but Anthony Wheeler sacked Fromm on a 3rd-and-10, giving Texas just their third third down stop on eight first-half tries.

After a scoreless third quarter, Ehlinger’s third rushing touchdown of the game put Texas up three scores with 11:49 left, but it didn’t come easy. After Ehlinger kept a 4th-and-1 rush from the Georgia 13, Texas called his number on six straight snaps — a 5-yard run on 2nd-and-15, a 10-yard conversion on 3rd-and-10, and then four straight quarterback runs up the gut from the Georgia 1. Finally, on fourth down, Ehlinger got in, and replay review showed he had the nose of the ball on the first white blade of the Superdome’s goal line FieldTurf when his knee hit the ground, upholding the touchdown call on the field. Texas went for two and gave Ehlinger a break, hitting Collin Johnson with a fade to push its lead to 28-7.

Georgia needed a quick response and got one, moving 66 yards in six plays and 84 seconds to pull within 28-14 at the 10:25 mark of the final frame on a 3-yard toss to Mecole Hardman. Texas put together a brief drive but punted back to Georgia at their own 15, with exactly half the fourth quarter to play and momentum on their side.

Instead, Georgia punted — immediately. Gary Johnson sacked Fromm on first down, and pressure forced two incompletions on second and third down. Texas burned all but the final 70 remaining seconds and both of Georgia’s available timeouts. A plethora of penalties — Texas had two defensive backs ejected for targeting on the drive — helped Georgia pull within one score on a 5-yard pass to Swift, but with just 14 seconds remaining. Collin Johnson recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.

Ehlinger closed a fantastic sophomore season by hitting a modest 19-of-27 passes for 169 yards while carrying the load in the Texas rushing game with 21 carries for 64 hard-fought yards and all three of his team’s touchdowns.

He will enter 2019 as a Heisman Trophy candidate and his team, which just won a New Year’s Six game for the first time since Colt McCoy and company did so in 2008, will enter the year with championship expectations. Tuesday night’s game showed exactly why.

Urban Meyer’s wife ‘would be ecstatic’ if he never coached again

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 1, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
10 Comments

If Urban Meyer were to ultimately return from a third retirement, he could face some increased opposition from his household.

In early December, and citing health concerns, Meyer announced that he would be stepping down as Ohio State’s head football coach following the Rose Bowl and retiring from the profession altogether.  At the press conference announcing his retirement, Meyer stated “I believe I will not coach again“; in late December, as many an observer questioned whether he would ultimately return to the sidelines, he again stated “I don’t believe I’ll coach football again“; as he left the field following OSU’s win over Washington, Meyer once again invoked the “I don’t believe I’ll coach again” mantra that he’s embraced over the past few weeks.

If the 54-year-old Meyer does the unexpected and remains retired from the sport as a head coach, you can count his wife as one who’ll be beyond pleased with that development.

“I would be ecstatic if he didn’t [coach again]. I’m done. I want him to be done. He’s too intense,” Shelley Meyer said by way of ESPN.com.

After he stepped down for the second time as Florida’s head coach in December of 2010, a statement attributed to Meyer alluded to the coach knowing “it is time to put my focus on my family and life away from the field.” “I got my daddy back,” one of Meyer’s daughters famously tweeted after he left the Gators for good eight years ago.

Whether Meyer, now a grandfather, has left the profession for good nearly a decade later remains to be seen.