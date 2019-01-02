COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 19 USC Fall Practice
Former USC safety Bubba Bolden reinstated by university

By John TaylorJan 2, 2019, 10:44 AM EST
A bizarre story involving a former member of the USC football program has taken yet another twist.

Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported, USC announced that Bubba Bolden has been reinstated to the university and is permitted to enroll in classes at the school for the spring semester that begins next Monday. Bolden revealed three months ago that he had been suspended from the university for a period of 28 months because of an off-field incident.

“Because of recent state court rulings changing the procedures required during an investigation, the office that oversees student discipline at USC is reopening an investigation involving Bubba Bolden, a former safety on the football team,” the university statement said. “As a result, he will be permitted to return to classes for the spring semester if he so chooses, pending the outcome of the reopened investigation. Because the case involves student disciplinary matters that are protected by privacy laws, USC is unable to provide additional details.”

In late August, shortly before the season opener, Clay Helton announced that Bolden, who was set to be the Trojans’ starting strong safety, would be sidelined indefinitely because of what was described only as a vague “personal matter.” In mid-October, his name was finally removed from the team’s roster.

While program officials have declined to discuss Bolden’s situation publicly, the player took to Instagram around the time his name was removed from the roster to explain that, one, he was slapped with a 28-month suspension by USC’s Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) over an off-campus incident earlier this year and, two, because “USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation,” all of the off-field tumult has led him to withdraw from the university.

From Bolden’s social media post:

The University’s office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards (SJACS) believes that I am responsible for violating the student code of conduct pertaining to underage drinking at an off-campus party back in February 2018 wherein I participated in mutual trash-talking with fellow party-goers. As the vibe at the party turned unfriendly, I left with several friends. Approximately nine days afterward, the party hosts reported feeling threatened by me that night, which sparked a USC SJACS investigation.

After USC’s chief threat assessment officer found me to not be a threat, USC’s Title IX Office declined to even open an investigation. I was not charged with any criminal activity and several party-goers refuted the allegations, SJACS sanctioned me with a 28-month suspension based on the projected graduation date of the party hosts.

While defending himself against the claims made against him, Bolden also apologized for his actions that February night.

“My behavior at the party was not reflective of my character which my family, friends, teammates and many more admire, and for this I am truly sorry,” the defensive back wrote at the time. “At this point, I’m 100% committed to ensuring that the lessons I’ve learned on and off the field will carry me to the next level.”

Bolden was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 safety in the country and the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Nevada on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a true freshman last season, Bolden appeared in 13 of the Trojans’ 14 games.

While Bolden has been reinstated, it’s unclear if the player will take advantage of the opportunity as he has been contemplating a transfer from the Trojans.

Former Idaho HC Robb Akey reportedly set to join Jim McElwain’s new CMU staff

By Bryan FischerJan 2, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
New Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain has extensive ties out West from growing up to his many years as an assistant and head coach in the Rockies and beyond.

Well to nobody’s surprise, it appears the Chippewas new head coach is tapping into those networks to fill out his new staff and is set to hire former Idaho head coach Robb Akey in a defensive coaching capacity, according to FootballScoop.com.

Akey went 20-50 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Vandals and had put together a pretty good run at Washington State before that as a defensive line coach and coordinator with the Cougars. After getting let go by Idaho, he spent several years in the NFL and had a short stint at the end of McElwain’s tenure at Florida as well.

CMU needs all the help they can get after coming off a 1-11 season under former head coach John Bonamego.

Michigan CB David Long joins parade of Big Ten players declaring for 2019 NFL Draft

By Bryan FischerJan 2, 2019, 4:26 PM EST
The exodus of college football players to the NFL continues unabated on Wednesday.

Joining a number of his fellow Big Ten peers in bypassing his senior season and declaring for the draft, Michigan cornerback David Long announced on Twitter that he would be leaving Ann Arbor to turn pro.

Long was named first team All-Big Ten in 2018 and has been starting for Don Brown’s terrific defense for two seasons now, recording 38 tackles and three interceptions during his time in maize and blue. His departure leaves a big hole to fill for the Wolverines but is at least tempered by earlier news that fellow corner Lavert Hill will return for his senior season.

Curiously enough, Long is actually the second of two David Long’s to declare for the draft this year, joining the West Virginia linebacker of the same name. Hopefully general managers and NFL scouts will have no issues confusing the two very different types of defenders but may want to double-check that draft card has the correct school when turning it in down in Nashville a few months from now.

Former Notre Dame DB Josh Atkinson dies at 25

By John TaylorJan 2, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
Sadly, the Notre Dame football family is dealing with the loss of one its own.

On social media earlier this week, the twin brother of Josh Atkinson, George Atkinson III, revealed that Josh had passed away at the age of 25. “I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support please keep Josh in your prayers 🙏🏾and respect the space I need to mourn this tragic loss,” George Atkinson III wrote.

No cause of death is known, with the San Jose Mercury News writing that Josh Atkinson died unexpectedly.

Atkinson, the son of former Oakland Raiders great George Atkinson, was a Fighting Irish defensive back from 2011-13, appearing in 26 games during that span.  He also ran track for the school.

George Atkinson III was a running back at Notre Dame at the same time his brother played in South Bend.

Florida’s Vosean Joseph, Jordan Scarlett declare for draft

By John TaylorJan 2, 2019, 3:31 PM EST
As it turns out, Penn State’s not the only Power Five school to see its roster take a one-two draft punch.

Wednesday afternoon, linebacker Vosean Joseph used Twitter to announce he has decided to leave Florida early and is declaring for the April NFL draft.  Less than an hour later, teammate and running back Jordan Scarlett made the same decision, only his announcement came via Instagram.

 

#ForeverFlorida 🖤

After leading the Gators in rushing in 2016 (889 yards), Scarlett was one of a handful of UF players suspended for the entire 2017 season in connection to a credit card scandal.  The back returned in 2018 and was second on the team in rushing with 717 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are third.

In 2018, Joseph led the Gators in tackles with 87.

Joseph and Scarlett become the fourth and fifth players to leave the UF program early for the draft since the regular season ended, joining defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (HERE), defensive end Jachai Polite (HERE) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor.