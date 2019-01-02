Geoff Collins adds former Temple, Boise State coaches to new Georgia Tech staff

New head coach Geoff Collins continues to fill out his coaching staff at Georgia Tech with familiar names to him and the program itself.

The latest moves came on Wednesday as the school confirmed the hires of former Temple assistant Nathan Burton as co-defensive coordinator/safeties and Boise State coach Jeff Popovich as the Yellow Jackets’ new cornerbacks coach and “defensive special teams coordinator,” which will apparently focus on kickoff and punt coverage according to a release.

“Nathan is a Georgia Tech grad. He has a tremendous amount of energy and is innovative,” Collins said. “I’m very excited to have Jeff join our coaching staff here in Atlanta… We had great success together at FIU coaching an elite, conference-championship defense. He will bring tremendous energy, enthusiasm and expertise to our secondary and our special teams at Georgia Tech.”

Factoring in the recent hire of Kerry Dixon as wide receivers coach, the Yellow Jackets are now up to six new assistants on Collins’ staff as he takes over for recently retired head coach Paul Johnson down on the Flats.