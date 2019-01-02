Hollywood heads to NFL as Oklahoma loses top receiver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma has lost a starter on the offensive side of the ball.

New Year’s Day, starting right tackle Cody Ford utilized Twitter to announce he was foregoing his final season with the Sooners and making himself available for the NFL draft a couple of months down the road. A day later, teammate and leading receiver Marquise Brown used the same social media site to make the same announcement.

Brown topped a 1,000 yards receiving each of the past two seasons, totaling 1,318 in 2018 and 1,095 in 2017. He’ll finish his collegiate career with 132 receptions and 17 receiving touchdowns.

None of those stats came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama as a foot injury suffered in the Big 12 championship game limited him significantly against the Crimson Tide.