James Franklin dismisses Penn State wide receivers coach after one season

Penn State’s season is over, and so is the very brief time of one James Franklin assistant coach in Happy Valley.

In a press release Wednesday, Penn State announced that Franklin has relieved wide receivers coach David Corley of his duties, effective immediately. Corley had just completed his first season with the Nittany Lions.

The move comes a day after Penn State was tripped up by Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

“I appreciate David’s efforts this season but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” the head coach said in a statement.

Corley, who came to Penn State from Army, replaced Josh Gattis, who took a job on Alabama’s staff last January. Originally hired as running backs coach, Corley moved to receivers after Franklin added Ja’Juan Seider to his staff.