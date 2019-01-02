Justin Herbert’s top option in passing game leaving Oregon for NFL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon got a huge boost heading into the offseason when Justin Herbert announced he would be returning to the Ducks for another season. The quarterback, though, won’t have the most productive piece of UO’s passing attack at his disposal in 2019.

To the surprise of some, Dillon Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will be bypassing his remaining eligibility in order to enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.

“It has been great living a childhood dream these last 3 years,” the talented wide receiver wrote. “Ever since 7th grade, I wanted to be an Oregon Duck. I fell in love with the uniforms, the players, the fast spread offense, and the Nike brand.”

This past season, Mitchell led all Pac-12 receivers and set a school record with 1,184 yards. His 69 receptions were more than double the number of the Ducks’ No. 2 pass-catcher (Jaylon Redd‘s 31), and his nine touchdown receptions were also tops on the team.

Mitchell, who was named second-team All-Pac-12 this season, finishes his time in Eugene with 1,710 yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 catches.