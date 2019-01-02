Michigan CB David Long joins parade of Big Ten players declaring for 2019 NFL Draft

The exodus of college football players to the NFL continues unabated on Wednesday.
Joining a number of his fellow Big Ten peers in bypassing his senior season and declaring for the draft, Michigan cornerback David Long announced on Twitter that he would be leaving Ann Arbor to turn pro.
Long was named first team All-Big Ten in 2018 and has been starting for Don Brown’s terrific defense for two seasons now, recording 38 tackles and three interceptions during his time in maize and blue. His departure leaves a big hole to fill for the Wolverines but is at least tempered by earlier news that fellow corner Lavert Hill will return for his senior season.
Curiously enough, Long is actually the second of two David Long’s to declare for the draft this year, joining the West Virginia linebacker of the same name. Hopefully general managers and NFL scouts will have no issues confusing the two very different types of defenders but may want to double-check that draft card has the correct school when turning it in down in Nashville a few months from now.
The revamping of the post-Urban Meyer coaching staff at Ohio State has officially begun.
Wednesday night, OSU confirmed that Mike Yurcich has been hired as part of Ryan Day‘s first staff in Columbus. In addition to quarterbacks coach, Yurcich will serve as the Buckeyes’ passing-game coordinator.
Per the school, Yurcich has agreed to a two-year contract that will pay him $950,000 annually.
The 43-year-old Yurcich, who is a native Ohioan and began his collegiate playing career at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union, spent the past six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State. That was his first coaching job at the FBS level.
Still to be determined is whether Greg Schiano will continue on as defensive coordinator, although it seems likely Day will head in another direction on that side of the ball.
It turns out that Wednesday’s early departures of DL Shareef Miller and OL Connor McGovern were only the beginning of a wave out of Penn State football as two more Nittany Lions confirmed they were leaving the program for two very different reasons.
On the positive side of the ledger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates confirmed his plans to skip his senior season with the program and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bates was one of PSU’s best players up front and has started since 2016 for the team at both guard and tackle. He was named to the third-team All-Big Ten the past two years and was a freshman All-American for several publications in his first year in the lineup blocking for Saquon Barkley and company.
On the flip side of things, redshirt sophomore linebacker Dae’lun Darien also tweeted that he’s on the move from Happy Valley as a transfer. He is expected to find a school closer to his family in Baltimore to deal with a health issue with his father.
Darien played in eight games for Penn State this year and mostly filled a role as a backup linebacker.
New head coach Geoff Collins continues to fill out his coaching staff at Georgia Tech with familiar names to him and the program itself.
The latest moves came on Wednesday as the school confirmed the hires of former Temple assistant Nathan Burton as co-defensive coordinator/safeties and Boise State coach Jeff Popovich as the Yellow Jackets’ new cornerbacks coach and “defensive special teams coordinator,” which will apparently focus on kickoff and punt coverage according to a release.
“Nathan is a Georgia Tech grad. He has a tremendous amount of energy and is innovative,” Collins said. “I’m very excited to have Jeff join our coaching staff here in Atlanta… We had great success together at FIU coaching an elite, conference-championship defense. He will bring tremendous energy, enthusiasm and expertise to our secondary and our special teams at Georgia Tech.”
Factoring in the recent hire of Kerry Dixon as wide receivers coach, the Yellow Jackets are now up to six new assistants on Collins’ staff as he takes over for recently retired head coach Paul Johnson down on the Flats.
New Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain has extensive ties out West from growing up to his many years as an assistant and head coach in the Rockies and beyond.
Well to nobody’s surprise, it appears the Chippewas new head coach is tapping into those networks to fill out his new staff and is set to hire former Idaho head coach Robb Akey in a defensive coaching capacity, according to FootballScoop.com.
Akey went 20-50 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Vandals and had put together a pretty good run at Washington State before that as a defensive line coach and coordinator with the Cougars. After getting let go by Idaho, he spent several years in the NFL and had a short stint at the end of McElwain’s tenure at Florida as well.
CMU needs all the help they can get after coming off a 1-11 season under former head coach John Bonamego.