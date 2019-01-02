Michigan CB David Long joins parade of Big Ten players declaring for 2019 NFL Draft

The exodus of college football players to the NFL continues unabated on Wednesday.

Joining a number of his fellow Big Ten peers in bypassing his senior season and declaring for the draft, Michigan cornerback David Long announced on Twitter that he would be leaving Ann Arbor to turn pro.

Long was named first team All-Big Ten in 2018 and has been starting for Don Brown’s terrific defense for two seasons now, recording 38 tackles and three interceptions during his time in maize and blue. His departure leaves a big hole to fill for the Wolverines but is at least tempered by earlier news that fellow corner Lavert Hill will return for his senior season.

Curiously enough, Long is actually the second of two David Long’s to declare for the draft this year, joining the West Virginia linebacker of the same name. Hopefully general managers and NFL scouts will have no issues confusing the two very different types of defenders but may want to double-check that draft card has the correct school when turning it in down in Nashville a few months from now.