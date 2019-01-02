Red Bull in hand, Dana Holgorsen confirmed as Houston’s new coach

The most surprising move of the 2018-19 coaching carousel is officially official.
A couple of days after the speculation first kicked off, reports surfaced that indicated Dana Holgorsen was finalizing a deal that would take him from a Power Five program in West Virginia to a Group of Five school in Houston. Wednesday afternoon, and with Red Bull in hand, UH confirmed that Holgorsen is indeed the Cougars’ new head football coach.
The hiring is a homecoming of sorts as Holgorsen spent two seasons (2008-09) as the offensive coordinator at Houston. Holgorsen maintains a home in the area as well as a close friendship with UH superbooster Tilman Fertitta.
Holgorsen has won either seven or eight games in five of his eight seasons with the Mountaineers, the lone exceptions being 10 wins in 2011 and 2016 as well as a four-win season in 2013. WVU finished off an eight-win 2018 season with a loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl last month.
Holgorsen, who is expected to sign a five-year deal worth an average of $4 million annually, replaces Major Applewhite, who went 15-10 in his two seasons with the Cougars, including an ugly 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last weekend that set the wheels in motion for a change.
On WVU’s end, they will be owed $1 million in the form of a buyout from Holgorsen. Prior to Jan. 1, Holgorsen’s WVU contract called for a $2.5 million buyout.
In a statement, the university thanked Holgorsen for his eight years heading the program while at the same time confirming the launch of a national search for a replacement.
As for potential replacements in Morgantown, a trio of current FBS head coaches, North Texas’ Seth Littrell, Troy’s Neal Brown and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, are already among the rumored replacements for the job.
Oregon got a huge boost heading into the offseason when Justin Herbert announced he would be returning to the Ducks for another season. The quarterback, though, won’t have the most productive piece of UO’s passing attack at his disposal in 2019.
To the surprise of some, Dillon Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will be bypassing his remaining eligibility in order to enter his name into the 2019 NFL Draft pool.
“It has been great living a childhood dream these last 3 years,” the talented wide receiver wrote. “Ever since 7th grade, I wanted to be an Oregon Duck. I fell in love with the uniforms, the players, the fast spread offense, and the Nike brand.”
This past season, Mitchell led all Pac-12 receivers and set a school record with 1,184 yards. His 69 receptions were more than double the number of the Ducks’ No. 2 pass-catcher (Jaylon Redd‘s 31), and his nine touchdown receptions were also tops on the team.
Mitchell, who was named second-team All-Pac-12 this season, finishes his time in Eugene with 1,710 yards and 14 touchdowns on 119 catches.
Another hour, another tale of personnel attrition to spin.
The latest to prematurely lose a player to the NFL is Wisconsin, with David Edwards confirming via a statement posted to his Twitter account that he is foregoing his senior season with the Badgers and declaring for the April draft. “I’ve had the chance of a lifetime to call myself a Badger and it’s hard to leave behind something that means so much to me, but it’s always been my dream to play pro football,” the offensive lineman wrote. “I couldn’t be more excited to pursue the opportunity.”
After playing quarterback in high school, Edwards was recruited to Wisconsin as a tight end before shifting to right tackle. The 6-7, 315-pound lineman started 31 games the past three seasons — 10 in 2018, 14 in 2017 and seven in 2016 as a redshirt freshman.
A shoulder injury that he originally suffered in summer camp this year cost him the last three games, including UW’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.
The spate of announcements of draft-eligible players continues, with Penn State suffering a one-two personnel blow within minutes of each other.
On Instagram, defensive end Shareef Miller announced that, “after careful consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.” A short time later, teammate and offensive lineman Connor McGovern used Twitter to reveal the same decision regarding his football future.
Miller was, for the second straight year, accorded third-team All-Big Ten honors following the 2018 regular season. McGovern, who played both guard and center during his time with the Nittany Lions, was also named third-team all-conference in 2018.
For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma has lost a starter on the offensive side of the ball.
New Year’s Day, starting right tackle Cody Ford utilized Twitter to announce he was foregoing his final season with the Sooners and making himself available for the NFL draft a couple of months down the road. A day later, teammate and leading receiver Marquise Brown used the same social media site to make the same announcement.
Brown topped a 1,000 yards receiving each of the past two seasons, totaling 1,318 in 2018 and 1,095 in 2017. He’ll finish his collegiate career with 132 receptions and 17 receiving touchdowns.
None of those stats came in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama as a foot injury suffered in the Big 12 championship game limited him significantly against the Crimson Tide.