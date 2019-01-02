Report: Brian Kelly a ‘coach of interest’ in Tampa Bay search

Over the course of the past few years, Brian Kelly‘s name has been attached to various NFL openings. This year, as expected, is no different.

According to a report from 670 The Score, Kelly “has emerged as a coach of interest” in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ search for a new head coach. The radio station added that ownership is “said to be considering paying their next coach as much as $10 million per season.”

The NFL organization would also very strongly consider handing over control of the 53-man roster to its new head coach, something that Kelly would no doubt require should he ever seriously entertain leaving Notre Dame.

In mid-January of 2013, it was reported that Kelly had met with the Philadelphia Eagles about their coaching vacancy at some point after Notre Dame’s BCS title game loss to Alabama. This latest round of NFL speculation comes a few days after a College Football Playoff loss to Clemson ended Notre Dame’s 2018 season.

For what it’s worth, one of Kelly’s three children had a “unique” reaction to the latest report:

In nine seasons in South Bend, Kelly has posted an 81-35 record when NCAA sanctions aren’t factored in. The Fighting Irish have won 10 or more games four times under Kelly, including three of the last four seasons.