Ryan Day adds Oklahoma State OC Mike Yurcich to Ohio State staff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The revamping of the post-Urban Meyer coaching staff at Ohio State has officially begun.

Wednesday night, OSU confirmed that Mike Yurcich has been hired as part of Ryan Day‘s first staff in Columbus. In addition to quarterbacks coach, Yurcich will serve as the Buckeyes’ passing-game coordinator.

Per the school, Yurcich has agreed to a two-year contract that will pay him $950,000 annually.

The 43-year-old Yurcich, who is a native Ohioan and began his collegiate playing career at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union, spent the past six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State. That was his first coaching job at the FBS level.

Still to be determined is whether Greg Schiano will continue on as defensive coordinator, although it seems likely Day will head in another direction on that side of the ball.