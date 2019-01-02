Stanford’s Kaden Smith opts to leave early for NFL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this year, one of the most talented tight ends in the country has decided to ply his football wares at the next level.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Jace Sternberger used Twitter to announce that he’s leaving Texas A&M early. On the same social media website a short time later, Stanford’s Kaden Smith confirmed a similar decision as he wrote that, “after much thought and discussion, I have decided to forego my senior year and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.”

Despite missing the last three games because of an injury, Smith caught 47 passes for 635 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season. He was third on the Cardinal in both receptions and receiving yards.

The 6-5, 252-pound Smith will finish his time down on The Farm with 70 receptions for 1,049 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nearly a year ago to the day, fellow tight end and former Smith teammate Dalton Schultz announced that he was declaring early for the draft.