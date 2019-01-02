Wisconsin’s David Edwards heading to NFL draft

Another hour, another tale of personnel attrition to spin.
The latest to prematurely lose a player to the NFL is Wisconsin, with David Edwards confirming via a statement posted to his Twitter account that he is foregoing his senior season with the Badgers and declaring for the April draft. “I’ve had the chance of a lifetime to call myself a Badger and it’s hard to leave behind something that means so much to me, but it’s always been my dream to play pro football,” the offensive lineman wrote. “I couldn’t be more excited to pursue the opportunity.”
After playing quarterback in high school, Edwards was recruited to Wisconsin as a tight end before shifting to right tackle. The 6-7, 315-pound lineman started 31 games the past three seasons — 10 in 2018, 14 in 2017 and seven in 2016 as a redshirt freshman.
A shoulder injury that he originally suffered in summer camp this year cost him the last three games, including UW’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.
New Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain has extensive ties out West from growing up to his many years as an assistant and head coach in the Rockies and beyond.
Well to nobody’s surprise, it appears the Chippewas new head coach is tapping into those networks to fill out his new staff and is set to hire former Idaho head coach Robb Akey in a defensive coaching capacity, according to FootballScoop.com.
Akey went 20-50 overall during his six seasons in charge of the Vandals and had put together a pretty good run at Washington State before that as a defensive line coach and coordinator with the Cougars. After getting let go by Idaho, he spent several years in the NFL and had a short stint at the end of McElwain’s tenure at Florida as well.
CMU needs all the help they can get after coming off a 1-11 season under former head coach John Bonamego.
The exodus of college football players to the NFL continues unabated on Wednesday.
Joining a number of his fellow Big Ten peers in bypassing his senior season and declaring for the draft, Michigan cornerback David Long announced on Twitter that he would be leaving Ann Arbor to turn pro.
Long was named first team All-Big Ten in 2018 and has been starting for Don Brown’s terrific defense for two seasons now, recording 38 tackles and three interceptions during his time in maize and blue. His departure leaves a big hole to fill for the Wolverines but is at least tempered by earlier news that fellow corner Lavert Hill will return for his senior season.
Curiously enough, Long is actually the second of two David Long’s to declare for the draft this year, joining the West Virginia linebacker of the same name. Hopefully general managers and NFL scouts will have no issues confusing the two very different types of defenders but may want to double-check that draft card has the correct school when turning it in down in Nashville a few months from now.
Sadly, the Notre Dame football family is dealing with the loss of one its own.
On social media earlier this week, the twin brother of Josh Atkinson, George Atkinson III, revealed that Josh had passed away at the age of 25. “I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support please keep Josh in your prayers 🙏🏾and respect the space I need to mourn this tragic loss,” George Atkinson III wrote.
No cause of death is known, with the San Jose Mercury News writing that Josh Atkinson died unexpectedly.
Atkinson, the son of former Oakland Raiders great George Atkinson, was a Fighting Irish defensive back from 2011-13, appearing in 26 games during that span. He also ran track for the school.
George Atkinson III was a running back at Notre Dame at the same time his brother played in South Bend.
As it turns out, Penn State’s not the only Power Five school to see its roster take a one-two draft punch.
Wednesday afternoon, linebacker Vosean Joseph used Twitter to announce he has decided to leave Florida early and is declaring for the April NFL draft. Less than an hour later, teammate and running back Jordan Scarlett made the same decision, only his announcement came via Instagram.
After leading the Gators in rushing in 2016 (889 yards), Scarlett was one of a handful of UF players suspended for the entire 2017 season in connection to a credit card scandal. The back returned in 2018 and was second on the team in rushing with 717 yards, while his four rushing touchdowns are third.
In 2018, Joseph led the Gators in tackles with 87.
Joseph and Scarlett become the fourth and fifth players to leave the UF program early for the draft since the regular season ended, joining defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (HERE), defensive end Jachai Polite (HERE) and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor.