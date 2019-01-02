Wisconsin’s David Edwards heading to NFL draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another hour, another tale of personnel attrition to spin.

The latest to prematurely lose a player to the NFL is Wisconsin, with David Edwards confirming via a statement posted to his Twitter account that he is foregoing his senior season with the Badgers and declaring for the April draft. “I’ve had the chance of a lifetime to call myself a Badger and it’s hard to leave behind something that means so much to me, but it’s always been my dream to play pro football,” the offensive lineman wrote. “I couldn’t be more excited to pursue the opportunity.”

Could not be more excited to pursue the opportunity of a lifetime! What a ride it has been! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/19Ya3QW0Ym — David Edwards (@d_edwards79) January 1, 2019

After playing quarterback in high school, Edwards was recruited to Wisconsin as a tight end before shifting to right tackle. The 6-7, 315-pound lineman started 31 games the past three seasons — 10 in 2018, 14 in 2017 and seven in 2016 as a redshirt freshman.

A shoulder injury that he originally suffered in summer camp this year cost him the last three games, including UW’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami.