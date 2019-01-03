Agent says Pat Fitzgerald not a candidate for NFL jobs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears as if you can cross Pat Fitzgerald‘s name off the NFL’s version of the coaching carousel.

Especially when it came to the Green Bay Packers’ job, Fitzgerald had been mentioned as a very viable candidate for at least a couple of the openings at the NFL level. Thursday, however, Fitzgerald was seemingly taken off the market as his agent has confirmed that the Northwestern head coach will not be a candidate nor will he interview for openings despite inquiries from multiple NFL teams.

Pat Fitzgerald’s agent Bryan Harlan just told me: Multiple NFL teams have inquired. Fitz will not be a candidate or interview. — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) January 3, 2019

Source: Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is not a candidate for any NFL jobs despite multiple inquiries. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2019

Because of that interest, though, it’s fully expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, the university will announce a contract extension for Fitzgerald that will include unspecified financial enhancements.

The 44-year-old Fitzgerald has spent the past 13 seasons as the head coach at his alma mater. The Wildcats have won 10 games five times in the program’s history; three of those have come under Fitzgerald, although that doesn’t include a nine-win 2018 campaign in which NU claimed its first-ever Big Ten West crown.

In those baker’s dozen seasons, Fitzgerald has gone 96-70 overall and 56-51 in conference play.