Breckyn Hager says Matthew McConaughey will do the honors of cutting Texas LB’s flowing locks

Out of all the headlines I’d ever imagined writing at some point during my lifetime, this wasn’t one of them.

Way back in 2015, Breckyn Hager made a vow to never cut his hair until Texas won the Big 12 championship. Fast-forward four seasons, and Hager will leave Austin having never won a conference crown after UT lost to Oklahoma early last month in what was the linebacker’s one and only shot at a league title.

However, as a result of Texas’ impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, it appears Hager has adjusted his coiffing policy as, after the New Year’s Day game, the senior confirmed that he will be cutting his hair. And the individual manning the scissors for lopping off what’s now a mane that extends well below his shoulders?

Per Hager, none other than actor and Longhorn superfan Matthew McConaughey. The when and the where of the shearing hasn’t yet been announced.

McConaughey could have some competition for the honors though as, prior to the Sugar Bowl, UT head coach Tom Herman suggested a “cutting of the nets” to rid Hager of his flowing locks.