Breckyn Hager says Matthew McConaughey will do the honors of cutting Texas LB’s flowing locks

Out of all the headlines I’d ever imagined writing at some point during my lifetime, this wasn’t one of them.
Way back in 2015, Breckyn Hager made a vow to never cut his hair until Texas won the Big 12 championship. Fast-forward four seasons, and Hager will leave Austin having never won a conference crown after UT lost to Oklahoma early last month in what was the linebacker’s one and only shot at a league title.
However, as a result of Texas’ impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, it appears Hager has adjusted his coiffing policy as, after the New Year’s Day game, the senior confirmed that he will be cutting his hair. And the individual manning the scissors for lopping off what’s now a mane that extends well below his shoulders?
Per Hager, none other than actor and Longhorn superfan Matthew McConaughey. The when and the where of the shearing hasn’t yet been announced.
McConaughey could have some competition for the honors though as, prior to the Sugar Bowl, UT head coach Tom Herman suggested a “cutting of the nets” to rid Hager of his flowing locks.
Maybe it’ll be like March Madness where everybody gets a snip, you know, and we’ll walk by and everybody gets a snip. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely take part in it.
Penn State’s first Wednesday of the new year saw quite an exodus from the football program.
As we had previously noted, three players — offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern, defensive lineman Shareef Miller — opted to declare early for the NFL draft, while another, linebacker Dae’lun Darien, opted to transfer from James Franklin‘s program.
Subsequent to those online announcements, the Nittany Lions also confirmed in a press release that defensive tackle Kevin Givens has decided to eschew his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.
“This community of people is something really special,” Givens said. “I grew as a football player, but more importantly, this place helps you grow as a person. It was and is an honor to play at Penn State. I want to thank my brothers, the coaching staff, administrative support staff and my professors for an incredible three and a half years. To my Wild Dogs, I love y’all. You all have made a dream come true for this kid from Altoona. I will forever cherish my memories here.”
“With that being said, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Although I’m moving on, a piece of my soul will always live in State College. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. WE ARE!“
This season, Givens finished with 10½ tackles for loss and five sacks.
“Kevin’s evolution and growth since arriving on campus is impressive. He came in as a high school outside linebacker and running back and transitioned to defensive end here and then moved to defensive tackle,” Franklin said in a statement. “His versatility was an asset for our team and we wish him nothing but success at the next level.”
Amidst a slew of similar Wednesday announcements, this one slipped underneath our radar so we’ll go ahead and rectify that unintended slight right now.
On his personal Twitter account, Taylor Rapp announced that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility at Washington and entering the 2019 NFL Draft pool. “Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” the defensive back wrote in his tweet. “Now, with this incredible opportunity in front of me, I feel it is in my best interest to seize it.”
The NFL College Advisory Committee gave Rapp a second-round grade prior to him making his decision.
Because of a hip injury suffered in the Pac-12 championship game win over Utah, Rapp didn’t play in UW’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State New Year’s Day.
Rapp began his career at UW in 2016 by being named as the Pac-12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and ended it by being accorded consensus second-team All-American honors this season. He was also named first-team All-American by several prominent media outlets.
In his three years playing safety for the Huskies, Rapp started 35 of the 40 games in which he played.
The revamping of the post-Urban Meyer coaching staff at Ohio State has officially begun.
Wednesday night, OSU confirmed that Mike Yurcich has been hired as part of Ryan Day‘s first staff in Columbus. In addition to quarterbacks coach, Yurcich will serve as the Buckeyes’ passing-game coordinator.
Per the school, Yurcich has agreed to a two-year contract that will pay him $950,000 annually.
The 43-year-old Yurcich, who is a native Ohioan and began his collegiate playing career at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union, spent the past six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State. That was his first coaching job at the FBS level.
Still to be determined is whether Greg Schiano will continue on as defensive coordinator, although it seems likely Day will head in another direction on that side of the ball.
It turns out that Wednesday’s early departures of DL Shareef Miller and OL Connor McGovern were only the beginning of a wave out of Penn State football as two more Nittany Lions confirmed they were leaving the program for two very different reasons.
On the positive side of the ledger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates confirmed his plans to skip his senior season with the program and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bates was one of PSU’s best players up front and has started since 2016 for the team at both guard and tackle. He was named to the third-team All-Big Ten the past two years and was a freshman All-American for several publications in his first year in the lineup blocking for Saquon Barkley and company.
On the flip side of things, redshirt sophomore linebacker Dae’lun Darien also tweeted that he’s on the move from Happy Valley as a transfer. He is expected to find a school closer to his family in Baltimore to deal with a health issue with his father.
Darien played in eight games for Penn State this year and mostly filled a role as a backup linebacker.