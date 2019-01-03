Cal DB Bryce Turner hospitalized for medical emergency

Cal defensive back Bryce Turner is in a hospital after a medical emergency, according to a statement from Turner’s family, as of Thursday afternoon.
“Bryce has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his family home in southern California,” a statement from Turner’s family said, as relayed by Cal’s football program via Twitter. “We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital.”
“Our positive thoughts, prayers and energy are with Bryce and his family,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a released statement. “We are thankful to the medical professionals who have cared for Bryce and continue to monitor his condition. We will do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time.”
A tweet shared by Cal cornerback Traveon Beck from New Year’s Eve noted he was visiting “my guy Bryce” in the hospital. The nature of the circumstances revolving around the emergency have not been disclosed as the Turner family is asking for privacy at this time. A report from Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com says the emergency occurred during a workout on Sunday.
Turner, a redshirt sophomore last season, appeared in one game against Idaho State and recorded one tackle.
With a flurry of players around the country making their decisions to leave college football early in pursuit of an NFL dream, Ohio State received some encouraging news Thursday from safety Jordan Fuller. He’s coming back for another season in the scarlet and gray.
“The special privilege of wearing the scarlet and grey is something I’m not ready to give up yet,” Fuller said in a message share don his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. “We have a brotherhood that’s stronger than ever. We are coming for everything they said we couldn’t have.”
The New Jersey native has been one of the top defensive players on the Ohio State defense the past couple of seasons, earning Third-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2017 and honorable mention in 2018. This past season, which ended with a Big Ten championship and a victory in the Rose Bowl, Fuller led the Buckeyes with 81 tackles (tied with Malik Harrison) and a team-high 61 tackles. Fuller also picked off a pass and recorded 2.5 tackles for a loss.
In not so surprising news, West Virginia is hoping to have a new head coach for the football program within days. According to a report from MetroNews, the WVU Athletics Director Shane Lyons would ideally like to have a replacement for Dana Holgorsen, who was whisked away by Houston, by the weekend.
“We’re going to be thorough, but at the same time, we’re going to be swift,” Lyons said.
The good news for West Virginia fans is Lyons was able to get a jump on the coaching search process, which has now reportedly included formal interviews with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Troy head coach Neal Brown, and West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. This is because the speculation Holgorsen was going to leave the program for Houston was running rampant enough as Houston waited out the drop in Holgorsen’s buyout to fall to $1 million on January 1. Even though Lyons knew nothing could become official at Houston until the drop in the buyout and Houston took care of some formalities behind the scenes, Lyons was aware of the need to be acting on a search.
It can always be tricky having to conduct a coaching search this time of the year because the coaching carousel had mostly come to a rest, however, Fickell and Brown are intriguing candidates that are more than likely going to one-day get an opportunity to coach at a power conference. Fickell has had one year coaching a power conference program when he was named the interim head coach at Ohio State following the dismissal of former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel and prior to the hiring of the now former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Fickell’s one season as a head coach at Ohio State was a challenge and the Buckeyes went 6-7, but six years later he got his first chance to become a head coach again at Cincinnati. In two years at Cincinnati, Fickell brought the Bearcats back to being one of the top programs in the AAC with a record of 11-2 this past season. Brown has just wrapped up his fourth season as head coach at Troy with a cumulative record of 35-16 and three straight bowl victories.
The latest entry into the 2019 NFL Draft pool has added a bit to what’s been a very limited and exclusive history.
On his personal Twitter account, Appalachian State’s Clifton Duck announced on New Year’s Day that he has formally declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. As far as we can tell, the defensive back is just the second App State player ever to leave the football program early for the NFL, joining wide receiver Tacoi Sumler back in 2015.
During his time with the Mountaineers, Ducks started 39 games and totaled 12 career interceptions.
While not many have before him, one productive and immensely-talented Power Five player is bucking the trend of cannonballing early into the NFL draft pool.
On Twitter Thursday afternoon, Collin Johnson announced that, “after a lot of prayer and talking with my family,” he will be returning to Texas for his senior season. The move comes a couple of days after UT convincingly handled Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Johnson’s decision is a significant one for the Longhorns’ offense in 2019.
This past season, Johnson’s 68 receptions for 985 yards and seven touchdowns were all second on the Longhorns to Lil'Jordan Humphrey‘s 86-1,176-9. It’s widely expected that, unlike Johnson, Humphrey won’t be returning to Austin for his senior season and will instead make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. Humphrey, though, hasn’t made that decision official as of this posting.
As previously noted, draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to officially submit their paperwork to the NFL.