Getty Images

Dexter Lawrence to remain suspended for Clemson’s title game matchup with Alabama

By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
4 Comments

Clemson’s hope for having one of the nation’s top defensive lineman available for the national championship game against Alabama have officially been extinguished.

Christmas Eve, reports emerged that three Clemson football players, including star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, had tested positive for ostarine, a banned substance used to help increase muscle mass and strength, and would be suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame.  A second sample was tested and, much to the chagrin of a mind-boggled Lawrencethe suspension was upheld, although the university confirmed it would pursue an appeal of the ruling that would allow the lineman to play against the Crimson Tide.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, athletic director Dan Radakovich confirmed that Lawrence, along with tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, will remain suspended and will not be available for Monday night’s title game.  The trio will, however, be permitted to travel with the team to California.

Radakovich also noted that the university will continue the appeals process with the NCAA on behalf of the players.

Clemson will not have tight end Braden Galloway, offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence available for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. However, Clemson has been informed by the NCAA that the three student-athletes will be permitted to travel to Santa Clara, Calif., with the team later this week.

“As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA. We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded.

After winning the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2016 season, Lawrence has been a first-team all-conference selection each of the past two seasons.  Galloway, a true freshman, has caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Giella, a redshirt junior, has played in 19 games during his time with the Tigers, including eight this season.

In rare move, App State loses player to early entry into NFL draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

The latest entry into the 2019 NFL Draft pool has added a bit to what’s been a very limited and exclusive history.

On his personal Twitter account, Appalachian State’s Clifton Duck announced on New Year’s Day that he has formally declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. As far as we can tell, the defensive back is just the second App State player ever to leave the football program early for the NFL, joining wide receiver Tacoi Sumler back in 2015.

During his time with the Mountaineers, Ducks started 39 games and totaled 12 career interceptions.

Texas WR Collin Johnson eschewing NFL, returning to Longhorns

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
1 Comment

While not many have before him, one productive and immensely-talented Power Five player is bucking the trend of cannonballing early into the NFL draft pool.

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, Collin Johnson announced that, “after a lot of prayer and talking with my family,” he will be returning to Texas for his senior season.  The move comes a couple of days after UT convincingly handled Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Johnson’s decision is a significant one for the Longhorns’ offense in 2019.

This past season, Johnson’s 68 receptions for 985 yards and seven touchdowns were all second on the Longhorns to Lil'Jordan Humphrey‘s 86-1,176-9.  It’s widely expected that, unlike Johnson, Humphrey won’t be returning to Austin for his senior season and will instead make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.  Humphrey, though, hasn’t made that decision official as of this posting.

As previously noted, draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to officially submit their paperwork to the NFL.

Auburn’s Darius Slayton departs Tigers for draft

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you had Auburn in the “next FBS program to lose a player to the next level” pool, collect your winnings.

In an Instagram announcement Thursday afternoon, Darius Slayton confirmed that, “after speaking with my family and giving this a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to forego my senior year of football to declare for the NFL Draft.” It was widely thought that the wide receiver would be returning and using his final season of eligibility, so Slayton’s announcement will certainly come as a surprise to some.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

God bless and War Eagle🙏🏾

A post shared by DARIUS SLAYTON (@slimslay_81) on

Slayton’s 670 receiving yards were tops on the Tigers, while his five receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.  Three of those touchdowns and 160 of the yards came in Auburn’s woodshedding of Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

The 6-2, 190-pound Slayton will finish his collegiate career with 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions.

Miami sees leading sacker leave for the NFL draft early

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
2 Comments

For the third time, Miami has seen a player prematurely leave for the NFL.

On his Instagram account Thursday morning, Joe Jackson revealed that he has signed a representation contract with Roc Nation Sports.  That means the defensive lineman has decided to forego his remaining eligibility with the Hurricanes and make himself available for the April draft.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Jackson (@joejack_99) on

Jackson started 26 games in his three seasons with the ‘Canes, with 24 of those starts coming the last two years.  In 2018, he led the team in sacks with nine.

Following the 2018 regular season, Jackson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Jackson joins running back Travis Homer (HERE) and offensive lineman Venzell Boulware as Hurricanes football players who have already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.  The deadline for draft-eligible players to submit their paperwork to the NFL is Jan. 15.