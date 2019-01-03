DT Kevin Givens is fourth Penn State player to declare early for 2019 draft

Penn State’s first Wednesday of the new year saw quite an exodus from the football program.

As we had previously noted, three players — offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern, defensive lineman Shareef Miller — opted to declare early for the NFL draft, while another, linebacker Dae’lun Darien, opted to transfer from James Franklin‘s program.

Subsequent to those online announcements, the Nittany Lions also confirmed in a press release that defensive tackle Kevin Givens has decided to eschew his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“This community of people is something really special,” Givens said. “I grew as a football player, but more importantly, this place helps you grow as a person. It was and is an honor to play at Penn State. I want to thank my brothers, the coaching staff, administrative support staff and my professors for an incredible three and a half years. To my Wild Dogs, I love y’all. You all have made a dream come true for this kid from Altoona. I will forever cherish my memories here.”

“With that being said, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Although I’m moving on, a piece of my soul will always live in State College. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. WE ARE!“

This season, Givens finished with 10½ tackles for loss and five sacks.

“Kevin’s evolution and growth since arriving on campus is impressive. He came in as a high school outside linebacker and running back and transitioned to defensive end here and then moved to defensive tackle,” Franklin said in a statement. “His versatility was an asset for our team and we wish him nothing but success at the next level.”