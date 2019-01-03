Getty Images

Miami sees leading sacker leave for the NFL draft early

By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
For the third time, Miami has seen a player prematurely leave for the NFL.

On his Instagram account Thursday morning, Joe Jackson revealed that he has signed a representation contract with Roc Nation Sports.  That means the defensive lineman has decided to forego his remaining eligibility with the Hurricanes and make himself available for the April draft.

 

Jackson started 26 games in his three seasons with the ‘Canes, with 24 of those starts coming the last two years.  In 2018, he led the team in sacks with nine.

Following the 2018 regular season, Jackson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Jackson joins running back Travis Homer (HERE) and offensive lineman Venzell Boulware as Hurricanes football players who have already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.  The deadline for draft-eligible players to submit their paperwork to the NFL is Jan. 15.

Auburn’s Darius Slayton departs Tigers for draft

By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 1:55 PM EST
If you had Auburn in the “next FBS program to lose a player to the next level” pool, collect your winnings.

In an Instagram announcement Thursday afternoon, Darius Slayton confirmed that, “after speaking with my family and giving this a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to forego my senior year of football to declare for the NFL Draft.” It was widely thought that the wide receiver would be returning and using his final season of eligibility, so Slayton’s announcement will certainly come as a surprise to some.

 

God bless and War Eagle🙏🏾

Slayton’s 670 receiving yards were tops on the Tigers, while his five receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead.  Three of those touchdowns and 160 of the yards came in Auburn’s woodshedding of Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

The 6-2, 190-pound Slayton will finish his collegiate career with 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions.

Penn State RB Miles Sanders becomes fifth Nittany Lion to leave early for 2019 NFL Draft

By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
And the early exit from Happy Valley continues unabated.

Wednesday, a total of four Nittany Lion football players (HERE, HERE and HERE) announced that they were leaving Penn State early for the draft.  A day later, teammate and running back Miles Sanders confirmed via a statement on Twitter that he too has “made the decision to forgo my senior year and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.”

After rushing for a combined 375 yards his first two seasons, Sanders led the Nittany Lions in 2018 with 1,274 yards on the ground and was second to quarterback Trace McSorley with nine rushing touchdowns. He was also fourth on the team with 22 receptions for 132 yards coming out of the backfield.

After Bevo-Uga Sugar Bowl dustup, PETA calls for Texas, Georgia to end use of live-animal mascots

By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
As I was watching the scene unfold New Year’s Day evening, I turned to my wife and said, “you watch PETA shove itself into this at some point.” Sadly, that thought process proved accurate.

Prior to Tuesday’s Georgia-Texas Sugar Bowl matchup, there was an attempt by both schools to get their famed live-animal mascots, Uga the bulldog and Bevo the longhorn steer, together for a pregame photo opp. Suffice to say, Bevo wasn’t having any of it.

In the aftermath of that dustup, PETA, as it has in the past when it comes to LSU’s Mike the Tiger among others, issued a statement in which it called for both Georgia and Texas to end their use of live-animal mascots.

Below is the organization’s statement, for better or worse, in its entirety:

After the Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot, Uga X, was nearly trampled by the Texas Longhorns’ steer, Bevo XV, in Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl, PETA is renewing its call for both schools to end their use of live-animal mascots. The frightening encounter, in which Bevo broke free of the metal barricades he was caged within and ran in Uga’s direction, aired live just before the game.

Bevo’s handlers were quick to say that the steer is “as docile as a lamb” and that “[h]e was just going to say hi,” and that may be true. Steers, like all animals, are individuals with unique personalities. It’s quite possible that Bevo was simply scared by the noise, lights, and chaos in the stadium and tried to flee from the confines of his makeshift pen. But that doesn’t change the fact that Uga or any of the humans standing nearby could easily have been trampled and killed.

This frightening near-tragedy is yet another example of the reason most colleges and professional sports teams retired their live-animal mascots decades ago—and the handful who haven’t yet should quickly follow suit.

Live animals used as mascots, such as Baylor University’s bears and the University of North Alabama’s lions, are held in captivity and often denied the opportunity to fulfill many of their most basic instincts. They’re frequently carted around to sporting events and public appearances, which are confusing and frightening for them. Human mascots can engage with sports fans, pose for pictures, lead cheers, and pump up their teams and fans much better than a terrified animal can. They’re also much less expensive for schools, and some universities offer scholarships for student mascots.

If your favorite team is still forcing live animals to serve as mascots, please send a polite e-mail to its fundraising or community-outreach committee urging it to use willing human participants instead.

Breckyn Hager says Matthew McConaughey will do the honors of cutting Texas LB’s flowing locks

By John TaylorJan 3, 2019, 9:09 AM EST
Out of all the headlines I’d ever imagined writing at some point during my lifetime, this wasn’t one of them.

Way back in 2015, Breckyn Hager made a vow to never cut his hair until Texas won the Big 12 championship. Fast-forward four seasons, and Hager will leave Austin having never won a conference crown after UT lost to Oklahoma early last month in what was the linebacker’s one and only shot at a league title.

However, as a result of Texas’ impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, it appears Hager has adjusted his coiffing policy as, after the New Year’s Day game, the senior confirmed that he will be cutting his hair. And the individual manning the scissors for lopping off what’s now a mane that extends well below his shoulders?

Per Hager, none other than actor and Longhorn superfan Matthew McConaughey. The when and the where of the shearing hasn’t yet been announced.

McConaughey could have some competition for the honors though as, prior to the Sugar Bowl, UT head coach Tom Herman suggested a “cutting of the nets” to rid Hager of his flowing locks.

Maybe it’ll be like March Madness where everybody gets a snip, you know, and we’ll walk by and everybody gets a snip. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely take part in it.