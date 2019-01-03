Nike’s national championship streak in football reaches eight with Alabama vs. Clemson

For the eighth straight college football season, the national champion will wear the Nike swoosh on their jersey on Monday night. That was clinched in the semifinals when Clemson defeated Notre Dame, an Under Armour partner, in the Cotton Bowl to setup a national title matchup between Nike schools Clemson and Alabama.
A Nike school has won the national championship each of the past seven seasons, beginning with Alabama in 2011. The last school not to be affiliated with Nike to win it all was Auburn with Cam Newton in 2010. Auburn, an Under Armour school, won the BCS Championship Game that season against one of the most notable Nike partners, the Oregon Ducks. But since then, it’s been a Nike monopoly on national title contenders.
Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, all four playoff participants have been Nike schools every season except for this past season. Notre Dame interrupted Nike’s perfect streak by representing Under Armour in the playoff this season.
According to a Forbes list of the top 20 most valuable college apparel deals in 2018, Clemson’s contract with Nike ranks 18th in the nation with an annual value of $3.2 million. Clemson’s current contract with Nike expires in 2028 after signing a new deal with the apparel company in 2018. Despite how successful the program has been, Alabama’s contract with Nike didn’t crack the top 20 on that same Forbes list. Alabama’s current contract with Nike was extended in 2013 and runs through 2025 for a total value of $63 million.
Army head coach Jeff Monken is adding a trophy to his collection. The head coach of the Black Knights was named this year’s winner of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club on Thursday.
Monken is the third head coach not coaching a power conference program to receive the award since it was first presented in 1989. He joins Urban Meyer and Gary Patterson in that unique category. Meyer won the award while the head coach of Utah when the Utes were in the Mountain West Conference. Patterson won the award in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were also a part of the Mountain West Conference.
Army went 11-2 this season with a second-straight claim to the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy highlighted by a third consecutive win over rival Navy. The Black Knights are just days away from officially ending a season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1996 and just the second time since 1959 (the final AP poll for the 2018 season will be released after the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night). Army also recorded the first back-to-back seasons with double-digit victories in program history.
George Munger Award Winners
- 1989 – Bo Schembechler, Michigan
- 1990 – Joe Paterno, Penn State
- 1991 – Don James, Washington
- 1992 – Gene Stallings, Alabama
- 1993 – Tery Bowden, Auburn
- 1994 – Joe Paterno, Penn State
- 1995 – Gary Barnett, Northwestern
- 1996 – Bruce Snyder, Arizona State
- 1997 – Lloyd Carr, Michigan
- 1998 – Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee
- 1999 – Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech
- 2000 – Bob Stoops, Oklahoma
- 2001 – Ralph Friedgen, Maryland
- 2002 – Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame
- 2003 – Pete Carroll, USC
- 2004 – Urban Meyer, Utah
- 2005 – Joe Paterno, Penn State
- 2006 – Greg Schiano, Rutgers
- 2007 – Mark Mangino, Kansas
- 2008 – Mike Leach, Texas Tech
- 2009 – Gary Patterson, TCU
- 2010 – Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech
- 2011 – Brady Hoke, Michigan
- 2012 – Bill O’Brien, Penn State
- 2013 – David Cutcliffe, Duke
- 2014 – Dan Mullen, Mississippi State
- 2015 – Dabo Swinney, Clemson
- 2016 – Nick Saban, Alabama
- 2017 – Kirby Smart, Georgia
- 2018 – Jeff Monken, Army
Cal defensive back Bryce Turner is in a hospital after a medical emergency, according to a statement from Turner’s family, as of Thursday afternoon.
“Bryce has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his family home in southern California,” a statement from Turner’s family said, as relayed by Cal’s football program via Twitter. “We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital.”
“Our positive thoughts, prayers and energy are with Bryce and his family,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a released statement. “We are thankful to the medical professionals who have cared for Bryce and continue to monitor his condition. We will do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time.”
A tweet shared by Cal cornerback Traveon Beck from New Year’s Eve noted he was visiting “my guy Bryce” in the hospital. The nature of the circumstances revolving around the emergency have not been disclosed as the Turner family is asking for privacy at this time. A report from Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com says the emergency occurred during a workout on Sunday.
Turner, a redshirt sophomore last season, appeared in one game against Idaho State and recorded one tackle.
With a flurry of players around the country making their decisions to leave college football early in pursuit of an NFL dream, Ohio State received some encouraging news Thursday from safety Jordan Fuller. He’s coming back for another season in the scarlet and gray.
“The special privilege of wearing the scarlet and grey is something I’m not ready to give up yet,” Fuller said in a message share don his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. “We have a brotherhood that’s stronger than ever. We are coming for everything they said we couldn’t have.”
The New Jersey native has been one of the top defensive players on the Ohio State defense the past couple of seasons, earning Third-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2017 and honorable mention in 2018. This past season, which ended with a Big Ten championship and a victory in the Rose Bowl, Fuller led the Buckeyes with 81 tackles (tied with Malik Harrison) and a team-high 61 tackles. Fuller also picked off a pass and recorded 2.5 tackles for a loss.
In not so surprising news, West Virginia is hoping to have a new head coach for the football program within days. According to a report from MetroNews, the WVU Athletics Director Shane Lyons would ideally like to have a replacement for Dana Holgorsen, who was whisked away by Houston, by the weekend.
“We’re going to be thorough, but at the same time, we’re going to be swift,” Lyons said.
The good news for West Virginia fans is Lyons was able to get a jump on the coaching search process, which has now reportedly included formal interviews with Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Troy head coach Neal Brown, and West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. This is because the speculation Holgorsen was going to leave the program for Houston was running rampant enough as Houston waited out the drop in Holgorsen’s buyout to fall to $1 million on January 1. Even though Lyons knew nothing could become official at Houston until the drop in the buyout and Houston took care of some formalities behind the scenes, Lyons was aware of the need to be acting on a search.
It can always be tricky having to conduct a coaching search this time of the year because the coaching carousel had mostly come to a rest, however, Fickell and Brown are intriguing candidates that are more than likely going to one-day get an opportunity to coach at a power conference. Fickell has had one year coaching a power conference program when he was named the interim head coach at Ohio State following the dismissal of former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel and prior to the hiring of the now former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Fickell’s one season as a head coach at Ohio State was a challenge and the Buckeyes went 6-7, but six years later he got his first chance to become a head coach again at Cincinnati. In two years at Cincinnati, Fickell brought the Bearcats back to being one of the top programs in the AAC with a record of 11-2 this past season. Brown has just wrapped up his fourth season as head coach at Troy with a cumulative record of 35-16 and three straight bowl victories.