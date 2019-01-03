Penn State RB Miles Sanders becomes fifth Nittany Lion to leave early for 2019 NFL Draft

As I was watching the scene unfold New Year’s Day evening, I turned to my wife and said, “you watch PETA shove itself into this at some point.” Sadly, that thought process proved accurate.

Prior to Tuesday’s Georgia-Texas Sugar Bowl matchup, there was an attempt by both schools to get their famed live-animal mascots, Uga the bulldog and Bevo the longhorn steer, together for a pregame photo opp. Suffice to say, Bevo wasn’t having any of it.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

In the aftermath of that dustup, PETA, as it has in the past when it comes to LSU’s Mike the Tiger among others, issued a statement in which it called for both Georgia and Texas to end their use of live-animal mascots.

Below is the organization’s statement, for better or worse, in its entirety: