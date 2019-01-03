Getty Images

Penn State RB Miles Sanders becomes fifth Nittany Lion to leave early for 2019 NFL Draft

Jan 3, 2019
And the early exit from Happy Valley continues unabated.

Wednesday, a total of four Nittany Lion football players (HERE, HERE and HERE) announced that they were leaving Penn State early for the draft.  A day later, teammate and running back Miles Sanders confirmed via a statement on Twitter that he too has “made the decision to forgo my senior year and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.”

After rushing for a combined 375 yards his first two seasons, Sanders led the Nittany Lions in 2018 with 1,274 yards on the ground and was second to quarterback Trace McSorley with nine rushing touchdowns. He was also fourth on the team with 22 receptions for 132 yards coming out of the backfield.

After Bevo-Uga Sugar Bowl dustup, PETA calls for Texas, Georgia to end use of live-animal mascots

Jan 3, 2019
As I was watching the scene unfold New Year’s Day evening, I turned to my wife and said, “you watch PETA shove itself into this at some point.” Sadly, that thought process proved accurate.

Prior to Tuesday’s Georgia-Texas Sugar Bowl matchup, there was an attempt by both schools to get their famed live-animal mascots, Uga the bulldog and Bevo the longhorn steer, together for a pregame photo opp. Suffice to say, Bevo wasn’t having any of it.

In the aftermath of that dustup, PETA, as it has in the past when it comes to LSU’s Mike the Tiger among others, issued a statement in which it called for both Georgia and Texas to end their use of live-animal mascots.

Below is the organization’s statement, for better or worse, in its entirety:

After the Georgia Bulldogs’ mascot, Uga X, was nearly trampled by the Texas Longhorns’ steer, Bevo XV, in Tuesday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl, PETA is renewing its call for both schools to end their use of live-animal mascots. The frightening encounter, in which Bevo broke free of the metal barricades he was caged within and ran in Uga’s direction, aired live just before the game.

Bevo’s handlers were quick to say that the steer is “as docile as a lamb” and that “[h]e was just going to say hi,” and that may be true. Steers, like all animals, are individuals with unique personalities. It’s quite possible that Bevo was simply scared by the noise, lights, and chaos in the stadium and tried to flee from the confines of his makeshift pen. But that doesn’t change the fact that Uga or any of the humans standing nearby could easily have been trampled and killed.

This frightening near-tragedy is yet another example of the reason most colleges and professional sports teams retired their live-animal mascots decades ago—and the handful who haven’t yet should quickly follow suit.

Live animals used as mascots, such as Baylor University’s bears and the University of North Alabama’s lions, are held in captivity and often denied the opportunity to fulfill many of their most basic instincts. They’re frequently carted around to sporting events and public appearances, which are confusing and frightening for them. Human mascots can engage with sports fans, pose for pictures, lead cheers, and pump up their teams and fans much better than a terrified animal can. They’re also much less expensive for schools, and some universities offer scholarships for student mascots.

If your favorite team is still forcing live animals to serve as mascots, please send a polite e-mail to its fundraising or community-outreach committee urging it to use willing human participants instead.

Breckyn Hager says Matthew McConaughey will do the honors of cutting Texas LB’s flowing locks

Jan 3, 2019
Out of all the headlines I’d ever imagined writing at some point during my lifetime, this wasn’t one of them.

Way back in 2015, Breckyn Hager made a vow to never cut his hair until Texas won the Big 12 championship. Fast-forward four seasons, and Hager will leave Austin having never won a conference crown after UT lost to Oklahoma early last month in what was the linebacker’s one and only shot at a league title.

However, as a result of Texas’ impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, it appears Hager has adjusted his coiffing policy as, after the New Year’s Day game, the senior confirmed that he will be cutting his hair. And the individual manning the scissors for lopping off what’s now a mane that extends well below his shoulders?

Per Hager, none other than actor and Longhorn superfan Matthew McConaughey. The when and the where of the shearing hasn’t yet been announced.

McConaughey could have some competition for the honors though as, prior to the Sugar Bowl, UT head coach Tom Herman suggested a “cutting of the nets” to rid Hager of his flowing locks.

Maybe it’ll be like March Madness where everybody gets a snip, you know, and we’ll walk by and everybody gets a snip. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely take part in it.

DT Kevin Givens is fourth Penn State player to declare early for 2019 draft

Jan 3, 2019
Penn State’s first Wednesday of the new year saw quite an exodus from the football program.

As we had previously noted, three players — offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern, defensive lineman Shareef Miller — opted to declare early for the NFL draft, while another, linebacker Dae’lun Darien, opted to transfer from James Franklin‘s program.

Subsequent to those online announcements, the Nittany Lions also confirmed in a press release that defensive tackle Kevin Givens has decided to eschew his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.

“This community of people is something really special,” Givens said. “I grew as a football player, but more importantly, this place helps you grow as a person. It was and is an honor to play at Penn State. I want to thank my brothers, the coaching staff, administrative support staff and my professors for an incredible three and a half years. To my Wild Dogs, I love y’all. You all have made a dream come true for this kid from Altoona. I will forever cherish my memories here.”

“With that being said, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Although I’m moving on, a piece of my soul will always live in State College. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. WE ARE!

This season, Givens finished with 10½ tackles for loss and five sacks.

“Kevin’s evolution and growth since arriving on campus is impressive. He came in as a high school outside linebacker and running back and transitioned to defensive end here and then moved to defensive tackle,” Franklin said in a statement. “His versatility was an asset for our team and we wish him nothing but success at the next level.”

Washington All-American Taylor Rapp enters draft

Jan 3, 2019
Amidst a slew of similar Wednesday announcements, this one slipped underneath our radar so we’ll go ahead and rectify that unintended slight right now.

On his personal Twitter account, Taylor Rapp announced that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility at Washington and entering the 2019 NFL Draft pool. “Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” the defensive back wrote in his tweet. “Now, with this incredible opportunity in front of me, I feel it is in my best interest to seize it.”

The NFL College Advisory Committee gave Rapp a second-round grade prior to him making his decision.

Because of a hip injury suffered in the Pac-12 championship game win over Utah, Rapp didn’t play in UW’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State New Year’s Day.

Rapp began his career at UW in 2016 by being named as the Pac-12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and ended it by being accorded consensus second-team All-American honors this season.  He was also named first-team All-American by several prominent media outlets.

In his three years playing safety for the Huskies, Rapp started 35 of the 40 games in which he played.