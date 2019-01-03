Texas WR Collin Johnson eschewing NFL, returning to Longhorns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While not many have before him, one productive and immensely-talented Power Five player is bucking the trend of cannonballing early into the NFL draft pool.

On Twitter Thursday afternoon, Collin Johnson announced that, “after a lot of prayer and talking with my family,” he will be returning to Texas for his senior season. The move comes a couple of days after UT convincingly handled Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Johnson’s decision is a significant one for the Longhorns’ offense in 2019.

This past season, Johnson’s 68 receptions for 985 yards and seven touchdowns were all second on the Longhorns to Lil'Jordan Humphrey‘s 86-1,176-9. It’s widely expected that, unlike Johnson, Humphrey won’t be returning to Austin for his senior season and will instead make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft. Humphrey, though, hasn’t made that decision official as of this posting.

As previously noted, draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to officially submit their paperwork to the NFL.