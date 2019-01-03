Washington All-American Taylor Rapp enters draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amidst a slew of similar Wednesday announcements, this one slipped underneath our radar so we’ll go ahead and rectify that unintended slight right now.

On his personal Twitter account, Taylor Rapp announced that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility at Washington and entering the 2019 NFL Draft pool. “Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” the defensive back wrote in his tweet. “Now, with this incredible opportunity in front of me, I feel it is in my best interest to seize it.”

The NFL College Advisory Committee gave Rapp a second-round grade prior to him making his decision.

Thank you to Husky Nation and everyone who has supported me on this journey. I’m ready for whatever is next to come! pic.twitter.com/9C0WHv7YLK — Taylor Rapp (@trapp07) January 2, 2019

Because of a hip injury suffered in the Pac-12 championship game win over Utah, Rapp didn’t play in UW’s Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State New Year’s Day.

Rapp began his career at UW in 2016 by being named as the Pac-12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and ended it by being accorded consensus second-team All-American honors this season. He was also named first-team All-American by several prominent media outlets.

In his three years playing safety for the Huskies, Rapp started 35 of the 40 games in which he played.