Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley set to return for ‘one last ride’

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
With so many headlines being made by players choosing to leave school early, there are still a number of players choosing to come back for another year of college football. Among those choosing to stay put for one more season will be South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, who made his decision known with a brief music video hare don his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

Bentley passed for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns for South Carolina this season with a passer rating of 146.25. There may have been some question about what Bentley was going to decide, especially after a rough showing in the bowl game against Virginia. Bentley was held to 17-of-39 for 218 yards and two interceptions in the game. But his performance against Clemson with five touchdowns and 510 passing yards was the highlight of the season even if it came in a losing effort against the ACC champions, who will be playing for the national championship Monday night against Alabama.

There were certainly some highs and lows for Bentley this season that suggested he could benefit from another season in Columbia, and if he continues to develop and work on his game then he could start to draw some attention to himself a bit more from NFL scouts. It will be a crowded quarterback draft pool a year from now though, which is why it might have been thought Bentley could take a shot at the NFL now with a more shallow pool of passers.

NCAA keeping FCS title game in Frisco through 2024 season

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
This weekend the FCS national championship will be decided when North Dakota State faces Eastern Washington in Frisco, Texas. Frisco has served as the host city for the FCS national championship game since 2010, and the game will be staying put for another few years.

The NCAA announced the FCS championship game will remain in Frisco through 2025 (for the 2024 season) with an option for 2026 (the 2025 season). The five-year contract extension will continue to keep the game played in Toyota Stadium with the Southland Conference continuing to serve as the host for the game.

“The Division I Football Championship game has been warmly embraced and supported by the City of Frisco for nearly a decade, and the committee has consistently received positive feedback from past student-athletes, coaches and fans,” NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Committee Brad Teague said in a released statement. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the City of Frisco, Hunt Sports Ventures and the Southland Conference.”

According to a statement from Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney, the FCS title game has helped drive more than $8.1 million in revenue for the city, and it is safe to say a good chunk of that has been provided by fans of North Dakota State. The Bison have made the trip to Frisco six times since the game moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frisco in 2010. Last year’s game saw a crowd of 19,090 for North Dakota State’s victory over James Madison. That is roughly the average crowd size for the game in Frisco.

All-American Bowl to showcase five and four-star player announcements

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
Get ready for some hat games on Saturday, because the All-American Bowl is going to have some more high school recruits formally announcing their college decisions. Among the players making their decisions will be five-star wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Bru McCoy and five-star cornerback Chris Steele.

With any luck, we could see a five-star vs. five-star matchup with Haselwood being covered by Steele as they will be on opposite teams for the game Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET on NBC). even better, they could potentially announce their decisions to attend rival SEC schools with Haselwood considering Georgia and Tennessee (and Oklahoma and Miami) and Steele considering Florida and South Carolina (and USC and Oregon).

The list of players making their announcements during the game tomorrow will also include a handful of four-star players still on the recruiting boards. Defensive back Marcus Banks of Texas is predicted by Adam Gorney of Rivals.com to choose Alabama, but other options include Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida and LSU. Another four-star cornerback, Tyrique Stevenson, will make his decision known at some point. The Miami native has Miami in his supposed final three, along with Florida and Georgia. Considering the losses at Georgia, the Bulldogs picking him up out of Miami would be a huge addition to the recruiting class for Kirby Smart. But Dan Mullen has been striking some gold in the state of Florida as well and Miami just had a late coaching change.

Another Florida recruit, four-star defensive end Khris Bogle, is set to make his decision as well. Bogle is expected to choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. This would be a great addition to either the Hurricanes or Gators if Bogle chooses to stay home, but the Vols could really benefit by adding another solid piece to the defensive line as Jeremy Pruitt is in his first full recruiting cycle in Knoxville.

A handful of Big Ten teams are vying for the commitment of four-star wide receiver David Bell. the Indianapolis recruit is expected to choose between Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. Will he decide to stay home and play for the Hoosiers or Boilermakers, or will he head to perennial Big Ten and playoff contender Ohio State or look to improve the passing game at Penn State? Or will Iowa come away with a big win?

One California product, four-star wide receiver, will likely make a Pac-12 coach very happy. Kyle Ford is set to make his decision between USC, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Oregon had a tremendous recruiting season already with the early signing day. Can Mario Cristobal add one more quality recruit to his taking, or will USC manage to convince Ford to stay home?

Although their decisions have already been made, the game will showcase some of the top players in attendance as well, including Georgia-bound defensive lineman Nolan Smith and Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa.

Citing unfinished business, Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson is coming back for senior season

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
Some players go to Michigan to win the Big Ten and compete for a national title. So far, Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson has done neither of those things and he is not about to leave Ann Arbor without giving it one more chance.

Hudson announced with a statement on his Twitter account on Friday he intends to return to the Wolverines next fall with a graphic reading “unfinished business.”

“Michigan football has unfinished business,” Hudson said in a statement share don his Twitter account Friday afternoon. “While we had some great moments this past season, we’re just scratching the surface. We want more.”

Michigan lost a chance to play for a Big Ten championship with a regular season loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines were thus eliminated from College Football Playoff contention as well for the second time in three years under similar circumstances. The Wolverines also lost in the bowl game as well, but Hudson noted other goals he has before leaving Michigan behind for good.

“I have unfinished business,” Hudson said in his statement. “On and off the field. I want to continue to be a leader and example for my teammates. I want to improve my game. I want to work toward my degree. I want to play against for Wolverine fans across the country.”

Hudson recorded 44 tackles with 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks this season for Michigan. With linebacker Devin Bush and a handful of other notable defensive players moving on to the NFL, Hudson has a chance to become one of the top defensive players on the field for the Wolverines next season as a leader and a leading contributor.

Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield joins fellow Bulldogs turning pro

By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 6:04 PM EST
Add one more Georgia Bulldog to the list of players leaving Athens early for a shot at the NFL. Running back Elijah Holyfield joined a handful of Georgia players making their decisions known Friday evening.

Holyfield shared a statement on his Twitter account to confirm he is leaving behind a year of eligibility to go to the NFL in 2019.

“I would like to take this time to officially declare for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Holyfield said in a statement on his Twitter account. “I go forward, while always reflecting on my time in Athens, knowing I will work tirelessly to make dawg nation proud.”

Holyfield was one of Georgia’s leading rushers this season with 1,018 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Together with D’Andre Swift, Georgia featured one of the top running back combos in college football this past season. Now, Swift will likely take on the lead role while Kirby Smart looks to get another running back ready to step in to

Holyfield joins receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman and tight end Isaac Nauta in declaring early for the NFL Draft today.