Geoff Collins adds three more assistants to first Georgia Tech staff

One day after adding a pair of assistants to his first Georgia Tech coaching staff, Geoff Collins has done one better.
Thursday, Tech announced that Collins has hired three more assistants — Larry Knight, Jim Panagos and Chris Wiesehan. Knight will serve as defensive ends/outside linebackers coach; Panagos as defensive line coach; and Wiesehan as tight ends coach/offensive special teams coordinator.
Additionally, Knight will carry the title of defensive recruiting coordinator. Tashard Choice, previously hired as the Yellow Jackets’ running backs coach, will serve as the program’s offensive recruiting coordinator.
All three of the on-field assistants added were part of Collins’ coaching staff at Temple the past two seasons. Their additions fill nine of the 10 spots available on Collin’s initial staff; the 10th, per one report, is expected to be Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key.
And, finally, in an off-field role, Ryan Horton was announced as the director of applied sports science. The release noted that Horton is the football program’s first-ever individual to serve in that position.
For the third and fourth times this cycle, Texas A&M has taken an early-entry hit to its roster.
Thursday evening, running back Trayveon Williams announced on Twitter that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. A short time later on the same social media site, teammate and center Erik McCoy announced the same decision.
Williams’ 1,760 yards this year, which included a 236-yard performance in the Gator Bowl win over NC State, set a single-season school record, eclipsing the old standard of 1,692 yards set by Darren Lewis in 1988. He finishes his Aggies career with 3,615 yards and 34 touchdowns.
McCoy, who came to College Station as a two-star 2015 recruit, started every game each of the past three seasons for the Aggies.
Williams and McCoy join tight end Jace Sternberger (HERE) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson as Aggies who have declared early for the 2019 draft.
Two weeks after Bill Young hung up his coaching whistle following a half-century career in the profession, Tulsa has officially named his replacement.
In a press release, Tulsa announced that Joseph Gillespie has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator. The 47-year-old Gillespie has spent the past four seasons as the Golden Hurricane’s linebackers coach.
There’s no official word on whether Gillespie will continue on as a position coach as well or concentrate solely on his new coordinating duties.
“I’m excited to have Joe move into the role as defensive coordinator. More than anything, Joe was a key part in our transition over to the 3-3-5 look last season, just as was our entire defensive staff,” said Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery in a statement. “Most of Joe’s background is out of an odd-front and he was really able to provide a lot of knowledge and experience with this defensive scheme.”
“Joe brings tremendous energy, great experience and a lot of excitement and enthusiasm to the position. He does a great job of communicating with our players.”
This will mark the first time Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his coaching career at the high school level, has been a coordinator at the collegiate level.
“I’m tremendously excited about the opportunity and extremely thankful to Coach Montgomery for the confidence he’s shown in me and our defensive staff with the direction we’re headed as a defense. I’m humbled by it,” said Gillespie.
“I’m also extremely thankful to Coach Young. He had the opportunity to go out and get any linebacker coach he wanted, and to come in and coach with him has been an awesome experience. Coach Young really took me under his wing and has certainly been instrumental in me getting to this point. I cannot thank him enough for spending the amount of time that he’d allow me to spend with him, and break-out every piece of his knowledge as far as defense is concerned.
“He’s truly one of those individuals who has forgotten more than I’ve ever known from a defensive standpoint. He’s just a wealth of knowledge and a great legendary football coach. Those are some huge shoes to be filled with the impact that coach Young had on this University, our football program and these kids. I’m excited about the challenge.”
After a brief sabbatical, Darrell Perkins has returned to Storrs.
Perkins, the school announced Thursday, has been hired by Randy Edsall as UConn’s new defensive backs coach. Perkins replaces Curome Cox, who was part of sweeping changes made on that side of the ball following a historically horrid season.
As alluded to previously, this serves as a homecoming as Perkins was the Huskies’ secondary coach from 2010-13.
“It is with great pleasure to announce that Darrell Perkins has rejoined our Football Family here at UConn,” said Edsall in a statement. “Darrell understands what it takes to win at UConn and has developed some outstanding defensive backs in his previous stint at UConn. To add a coach and person with Darrell’s experience and knowledge of the University of Connecticut will make us a better program.”
The past three seasons, Perkins served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at FCS Fordham.
It appears as if you can cross Pat Fitzgerald‘s name off the NFL’s version of the coaching carousel.
Especially when it came to the Green Bay Packers’ job, Fitzgerald had been mentioned as a very viable candidate for at least a couple of the openings at the NFL level. Thursday, however, Fitzgerald was seemingly taken off the market as his agent has confirmed that the Northwestern head coach will not be a candidate nor will he interview for openings despite inquiries from multiple NFL teams.
Because of that interest, though, it’s fully expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, the university will announce a contract extension for Fitzgerald that will include unspecified financial enhancements.
The 44-year-old Fitzgerald has spent the past 13 seasons as the head coach at his alma mater. The Wildcats have won 10 games five times in the program’s history; three of those have come under Fitzgerald, although that doesn’t include a nine-win 2018 campaign in which NU claimed its first-ever Big Ten West crown.
In those baker’s dozen seasons, Fitzgerald has gone 96-70 overall and 56-51 in conference play.