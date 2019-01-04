NCAA keeping FCS title game in Frisco through 2024 season

This weekend the FCS national championship will be decided when North Dakota State faces Eastern Washington in Frisco, Texas. Frisco has served as the host city for the FCS national championship game since 2010, and the game will be staying put for another few years.
The NCAA announced the FCS championship game will remain in Frisco through 2025 (for the 2024 season) with an option for 2026 (the 2025 season). The five-year contract extension will continue to keep the game played in Toyota Stadium with the Southland Conference continuing to serve as the host for the game.
“The Division I Football Championship game has been warmly embraced and supported by the City of Frisco for nearly a decade, and the committee has consistently received positive feedback from past student-athletes, coaches and fans,” NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Committee Brad Teague said in a released statement. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the City of Frisco, Hunt Sports Ventures and the Southland Conference.”
According to a statement from Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney, the FCS title game has helped drive more than $8.1 million in revenue for the city, and it is safe to say a good chunk of that has been provided by fans of North Dakota State. The Bison have made the trip to Frisco six times since the game moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frisco in 2010. Last year’s game saw a crowd of 19,090 for North Dakota State’s victory over James Madison. That is roughly the average crowd size for the game in Frisco.