Notre Dame losing TE Alize Mack to NFL

Get ready for some hat games on Saturday, because the All-American Bowl is going to have some more high school recruits formally announcing their college decisions. Among the players making their decisions will be five-star wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Bru McCoy and five-star cornerback Chris Steele.

With any luck, we could see a five-star vs. five-star matchup with Haselwood being covered by Steele as they will be on opposite teams for the game Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET on NBC). even better, they could potentially announce their decisions to attend rival SEC schools with Haselwood considering Georgia and Tennessee (and Oklahoma and Miami) and Steele considering Florida and South Carolina (and USC and Oregon).

The list of players making their announcements during the game tomorrow will also include a handful of four-star players still on the recruiting boards. Defensive back Marcus Banks of Texas is predicted by Adam Gorney of Rivals.com to choose Alabama, but other options include Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida and LSU. Another four-star cornerback, Tyrique Stevenson, will make his decision known at some point. The Miami native has Miami in his supposed final three, along with Florida and Georgia. Considering the losses at Georgia, the Bulldogs picking him up out of Miami would be a huge addition to the recruiting class for Kirby Smart. But Dan Mullen has been striking some gold in the state of Florida as well and Miami just had a late coaching change.

Another Florida recruit, four-star defensive end Khris Bogle, is set to make his decision as well. Bogle is expected to choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. This would be a great addition to either the Hurricanes or Gators if Bogle chooses to stay home, but the Vols could really benefit by adding another solid piece to the defensive line as Jeremy Pruitt is in his first full recruiting cycle in Knoxville.

A handful of Big Ten teams are vying for the commitment of four-star wide receiver David Bell. the Indianapolis recruit is expected to choose between Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. Will he decide to stay home and play for the Hoosiers or Boilermakers, or will he head to perennial Big Ten and playoff contender Ohio State or look to improve the passing game at Penn State? Or will Iowa come away with a big win?

One California product, four-star wide receiver, will likely make a Pac-12 coach very happy. Kyle Ford is set to make his decision between USC, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Oregon had a tremendous recruiting season already with the early signing day. Can Mario Cristobal add one more quality recruit to his taking, or will USC manage to convince Ford to stay home?

Although their decisions have already been made, the game will showcase some of the top players in attendance as well, including Georgia-bound defensive lineman Nolan Smith and Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa.

