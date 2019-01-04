OC Shawn Watson one of two assistants fired by Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following an uneven, to be kind, showing on the offensive side of the ball, Pat Narduzzi has decided to make some changes to his coaching staff.

Friday afternoon, Pitt announced the Panthers have “parted ways” with offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman. Watson had also served as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach.

“I want to thank Shawn and Kevin for their efforts and dedication to our program,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Certainly we wish them and their families the very best in their future endeavors.”

Watson, the former OC at Louisville, Nebraska and Colorado, had spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Pitt. Sherman had been in charge of the Panthers’ receivers the past four seasons.

In 2018, Pitt finished 94th nationally and 12th in the 14-team ACC by scoring 25.5 points per game. They were 121st in passing yards per game (141.8) and 98th in total offense (370 ypg).