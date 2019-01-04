Ohio State’s Michael Jordan declares for the draft

A very newsy Friday in Columbus for the state’s flagship football program continues, with Ohio State the latest FBS program hit by an early personnel move.
Michael Jordan announced on Twitter very early this afternoon that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility at OSU and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. “After lengthy discussions with my parents, loved ones, coaches I feel ready to take on the next great challenge ahead of me,” the offensive lineman wrote.
Johnson was a Freshman All-American in 2016 and played left guard during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes before moving to center for the 2018 season. This year, Johnson was a consensus second-team All-American.
Ohio State has seen its starting center selected in each of the past two drafts — Pat Elflein in the third round in 2017, Billy Price in the first round in 2018. Johnson is projected at the moment to land somewhere around the second round of the April draft.
Johnson is the fourth Buckeye to declare for the 2019 draft, joining defensive end Nick Bosa (HERE), defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (HERE) and running back Mike Weber (HERE). Record-setting quarterback Dwayne Haskins is also expected to make the early leap, but thus far he hasn’t made his decision public.
Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to officially file their paperwork with the NFL.