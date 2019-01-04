Randy Edsall adds familiar face as UConn’s new DBs coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a brief sabbatical, Darrell Perkins has returned to Storrs.

Perkins, the school announced Thursday, has been hired by Randy Edsall as UConn’s new defensive backs coach. Perkins replaces Curome Cox, who was part of sweeping changes made on that side of the ball following a historically horrid season.

As alluded to previously, this serves as a homecoming as Perkins was the Huskies’ secondary coach from 2010-13.

“It is with great pleasure to announce that Darrell Perkins has rejoined our Football Family here at UConn,” said Edsall in a statement. “Darrell understands what it takes to win at UConn and has developed some outstanding defensive backs in his previous stint at UConn. To add a coach and person with Darrell’s experience and knowledge of the University of Connecticut will make us a better program.”

The past three seasons, Perkins served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at FCS Fordham.