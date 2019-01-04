Randy Edsall adds familiar face as UConn’s new DBs coach

After a brief sabbatical, Darrell Perkins has returned to Storrs.
Perkins, the school announced Thursday, has been hired by Randy Edsall as UConn’s new defensive backs coach. Perkins replaces Curome Cox, who was part of sweeping changes made on that side of the ball following a historically horrid season.
As alluded to previously, this serves as a homecoming as Perkins was the Huskies’ secondary coach from 2010-13.
“It is with great pleasure to announce that Darrell Perkins has rejoined our Football Family here at UConn,” said Edsall in a statement. “Darrell understands what it takes to win at UConn and has developed some outstanding defensive backs in his previous stint at UConn. To add a coach and person with Darrell’s experience and knowledge of the University of Connecticut will make us a better program.”
The past three seasons, Perkins served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at FCS Fordham.
It appears as if you can cross Pat Fitzgerald‘s name off the NFL’s version of the coaching carousel.
Especially when it came to the Green Bay Packers’ job, Fitzgerald had been mentioned as a very viable candidate for at least a couple of the openings at the NFL level. Thursday, however, Fitzgerald was seemingly taken off the market as his agent has confirmed that the Northwestern head coach will not be a candidate nor will he interview for openings despite inquiries from multiple NFL teams.
Because of that interest, though, it’s fully expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, the university will announce a contract extension for Fitzgerald that will include unspecified financial enhancements.
The 44-year-old Fitzgerald has spent the past 13 seasons as the head coach at his alma mater. The Wildcats have won 10 games five times in the program’s history; three of those have come under Fitzgerald, although that doesn’t include a nine-win 2018 campaign in which NU claimed its first-ever Big Ten West crown.
In those baker’s dozen seasons, Fitzgerald has gone 96-70 overall and 56-51 in conference play.
For the eighth straight college football season, the national champion will wear the Nike swoosh on their jersey on Monday night. That was clinched in the semifinals when Clemson defeated Notre Dame, an Under Armour partner, in the Cotton Bowl to setup a national title matchup between Nike schools Clemson and Alabama.
A Nike school has won the national championship each of the past seven seasons, beginning with Alabama in 2011. The last school not to be affiliated with Nike to win it all was Auburn with Cam Newton in 2010. Auburn, an Under Armour school, won the BCS Championship Game that season against one of the most notable Nike partners, the Oregon Ducks. But since then, it’s been a Nike monopoly on national title contenders.
Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, all four playoff participants have been Nike schools every season except for this past season. Notre Dame interrupted Nike’s perfect streak by representing Under Armour in the playoff this season.
According to a Forbes list of the top 20 most valuable college apparel deals in 2018, Clemson’s contract with Nike ranks 18th in the nation with an annual value of $3.2 million. Clemson’s current contract with Nike expires in 2028 after signing a new deal with the apparel company in 2018. Despite how successful the program has been, Alabama’s contract with Nike didn’t crack the top 20 on that same Forbes list. Alabama’s current contract with Nike was extended in 2013 and runs through 2025 for a total value of $63 million.
Army head coach Jeff Monken is adding a trophy to his collection. The head coach of the Black Knights was named this year’s winner of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club on Thursday.
Monken is the third head coach not coaching a power conference program to receive the award since it was first presented in 1989. He joins Urban Meyer and Gary Patterson in that unique category. Meyer won the award while the head coach of Utah when the Utes were in the Mountain West Conference. Patterson won the award in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were also a part of the Mountain West Conference.
Army went 11-2 this season with a second-straight claim to the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy highlighted by a third consecutive win over rival Navy. The Black Knights are just days away from officially ending a season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1996 and just the second time since 1959 (the final AP poll for the 2018 season will be released after the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night). Army also recorded the first back-to-back seasons with double-digit victories in program history.
George Munger Award Winners
- 1989 – Bo Schembechler, Michigan
- 1990 – Joe Paterno, Penn State
- 1991 – Don James, Washington
- 1992 – Gene Stallings, Alabama
- 1993 – Tery Bowden, Auburn
- 1994 – Joe Paterno, Penn State
- 1995 – Gary Barnett, Northwestern
- 1996 – Bruce Snyder, Arizona State
- 1997 – Lloyd Carr, Michigan
- 1998 – Phillip Fulmer, Tennessee
- 1999 – Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech
- 2000 – Bob Stoops, Oklahoma
- 2001 – Ralph Friedgen, Maryland
- 2002 – Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame
- 2003 – Pete Carroll, USC
- 2004 – Urban Meyer, Utah
- 2005 – Joe Paterno, Penn State
- 2006 – Greg Schiano, Rutgers
- 2007 – Mark Mangino, Kansas
- 2008 – Mike Leach, Texas Tech
- 2009 – Gary Patterson, TCU
- 2010 – Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech
- 2011 – Brady Hoke, Michigan
- 2012 – Bill O’Brien, Penn State
- 2013 – David Cutcliffe, Duke
- 2014 – Dan Mullen, Mississippi State
- 2015 – Dabo Swinney, Clemson
- 2016 – Nick Saban, Alabama
- 2017 – Kirby Smart, Georgia
- 2018 – Jeff Monken, Army
Cal defensive back Bryce Turner is in a hospital after a medical emergency, according to a statement from Turner’s family, as of Thursday afternoon.
“Bryce has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his family home in southern California,” a statement from Turner’s family said, as relayed by Cal’s football program via Twitter. “We are grateful to those who have cared for Bryce and the doctors who continue to closely monitor him in the hospital.”
“Our positive thoughts, prayers and energy are with Bryce and his family,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a released statement. “We are thankful to the medical professionals who have cared for Bryce and continue to monitor his condition. We will do everything we can to support Bryce and his family during this difficult time.”
A tweet shared by Cal cornerback Traveon Beck from New Year’s Eve noted he was visiting “my guy Bryce” in the hospital. The nature of the circumstances revolving around the emergency have not been disclosed as the Turner family is asking for privacy at this time. A report from Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com says the emergency occurred during a workout on Sunday.
Turner, a redshirt sophomore last season, appeared in one game against Idaho State and recorded one tackle.