Trevor Lawrence against Alabama’s secondary could be a legitimate advantage for Clemson

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2019, 3:03 PM EST
This Alabama team, it’s been said, is the best of all of Nick Saban‘s Alabama teams. Thanks to Tua Tagovailoa and the development of the offense, this Crimson Tide team has truly no weaknesses. It’s an impenetrable fortress, a castle surrounded by 20-foot walls, a super weapon with no weakness.

But not exactly.

This Crimson Tide Death Star does have one weakness, and in Clemson they may find the one opponent to strong enough to exploit it.

While Alabama ranks 13th nationally in total defense (307.9 yards per game) and yards per play (4.70) and fifth in scoring (16.2 points per game), the Tide defense has shown one true vulnerability — in the deep passing game. To wit, opponents have completed 104 passes of 10-or-more yards, 52nd nationally. Furthermore, Alabama has surrendered 43 completions of at least 20 yards — 73rd nationally. That isn’t just bad by Alabama standards, it’s bad by anyone’s standards.

Those who have watched this team all season will recall moments where the Alabama back end has been exploited. Ole Miss opened its game with the Tide with a 75-yard touchdown pass. Tennessee put together a pair of drives that saw its quarterbacks go 6-of-8 for 149 yards and two touchdowns — an efficiency rating of 313.95. Oklahoma connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass and averaged 16.2 yards on its 19 completions.

Problem was, those moments were just that — moments. Ole Miss got outscored 62-0 after that opening punch. Tennessee was down 28-0 when it put those drives together. OU’s long touchdown pass pulled the Sooners to within 31-20.

While those teams may have had matchup advantages against an Alabama secondary that had to replace its entire starting group from last year, the rest of the game was such a mismatch it didn’t matter.

Clemson will be different. The Tigers won’t be blitzed in every other aspect of the game, perhaps allowing Trevor LawrenceTee Higgins, Amari RodgersJustyn RossHunter Renfrow and company — a group that’s completed 32 passes of 30 yards or more, sixth nationally — the chance to strike down field.

The best parallel to Clemson is Georgia, and Jake Fromm didn’t exactly struggle through the air. The Bulldogs quarterback hit 25-of-39 passes for 301 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

If Clemson manages to play Alabama to a draw elsewhere — no easy task, obviously — the Tigers may be able to exploit the rarest of things in college football: a matchup advantage against Alabama.

Notre Dame losing TE Alize Mack to the NFL

By John TaylorJan 4, 2019, 2:39 PM EST
For the first time this cycle, Notre Dame has lost a player prematurely to the next level.

As is ofttimes the case in this day and age, Alize Mack utilized Twitter to make the announcement that he has made what he described as a “difficult” decision to declare for the April NFL draft. “Representing Notre Dame on the field and in the community has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” the redshirt junior tight end wrote in his social media missive.

The 6-5, 247-pound Mack was fourth on the Fighting Irish in 2018 with 34 receptions and 349 receiving yards, while his three receiving touchdowns were third on a team that earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.  For his collegiate career, Mack will finish with 716 yards and four touchdowns on his 68 catches.

Ohio State’s Michael Jordan declares for the draft

By John TaylorJan 4, 2019, 1:43 PM EST
A very newsy Friday in Columbus for the state’s flagship football program continues, with Ohio State the latest FBS program hit by an early personnel move.

Michael Jordan announced on Twitter very early this afternoon that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility at OSU and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. “After lengthy discussions with my parents, loved ones, coaches I feel ready to take on the next great challenge ahead of me,” the offensive lineman wrote.

Johnson was a Freshman All-American in 2016 and played left guard during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes before moving to center for the 2018 season.  This year, Johnson was a consensus second-team All-American.

Ohio State has seen its starting center selected in each of the past two drafts — Pat Elflein in the third round in 2017, Billy Price in the first round in 2018.  Johnson is projected at the moment to land somewhere around the second round of the April draft.

Johnson is the fourth Buckeye to declare for the 2019 draft, joining defensive end Nick Bosa (HERE), defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (HERE) and running back Mike Weber (HERE).  Record-setting quarterback Dwayne Haskins is also expected to make the early leap, but thus far he hasn’t made his decision public.

Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 15 to officially file their paperwork with the NFL.

Report: Alex Grinch leaving Ohio State to become Oklahoma DC

By John TaylorJan 4, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
It appears the reshaping of the Ohio State coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball has commenced in earnest.

Earlier this week, there were rumblings that Oklahoma was looking to poach Alex Grinch from Ohio State.  While there’s nothing yet official from either school, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that Grinch is expected to become the next defensive coordinator for the Sooners.

Grinch is the permanent replacement for Mike Stoops, who was fired in early October in the midst of his seventh season with the Sooners.  Ruffin McNeil had served as interim coordinator during OU’s run to the College Football Playoff.

Grinch just completed his first season as OSU’s co-defensive coordinator.  Prior to that, Grinch, a Grove City, Ohio, native, spent the previous three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Washington State.

During his time in Pullman, he took a Cougars defense that was 97th nationally before he arrived and turned it into one that was 16th in 2017.  For that, he earned a semifinalist nod for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The seemingly imminent departure of Grinch could be the first in a series of defensive moves for new head coach Ryan Day‘s first OSU staff.  Prior to the Rose Bowl, defensive coordinator Greg Schiano didn’t sound like a person who was confident he would be returning to the Buckeyes in 2019.

UCLA’s Chigozie Nnoruka announces transfer from Bruins

By John TaylorJan 4, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
One of the best Scrabble names in college football has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Chigozie Nnoruka announced that he has decided to transfer from UCLA.  As he will be leaving the Bruins as a graduate transfer, the defensive lineman would be eligible to play for another FBS program immediately in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Nnoruka’s last year of eligibility.

Nnoruka started 10 of the 13 games in which he played in 2017, but then served as a reserve for all 11 appearances he made in 2018.