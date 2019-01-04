Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence against Alabama’s secondary could be legitimate advantage for Clemson

By Zach BarnettJan 4, 2019, 3:03 PM EST
This Alabama team, it’s been said, is the best of all of Nick Saban‘s Alabama teams. Thanks to Tua Tagovailoa and the development of the offense, this Crimson Tide team has truly no weaknesses. It’s an impenetrable fortress, a castle surrounded by 20-foot walls, a super weapon with no weakness.

But not exactly.

This Crimson Tide Death Star does have one weakness, and in Clemson they may find the one opponent to strong enough to exploit it.

While Alabama ranks 13th nationally in total defense (307.9 yards per game) and yards per play (4.70) and fifth in scoring (16.2 points per game), the Tide defense has shown one true vulnerability — in the deep passing game. To wit, opponents have completed 104 passes of 10-or-more yards, 52nd nationally. Furthermore, Alabama has surrendered 43 completions of at least 20 yards — 73rd nationally. That isn’t just bad by Alabama standards, it’s bad by anyone’s standards.

Those who have watched this team all season will recall moments where the Alabama back end has been exploited. Ole Miss opened its game with the Tide with a 75-yard touchdown pass. Tennessee put together a pair of drives that saw its quarterbacks go 6-of-8 for 149 yards and two touchdowns — an efficiency rating of 313.95. Oklahoma connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass and averaged 16.2 yards on its 19 completions.

Problem was, those moments were just that — moments. Ole Miss got outscored 62-0 after that opening punch. Tennessee was down 28-0 when it put those drives together. OU’s long touchdown pass pulled the Sooners to within 31-20.

While those teams may have had matchup advantages against an Alabama secondary that had to replace its entire starting group from last year, the rest of the game was such a mismatch it didn’t matter.

Clemson will be different. The Tigers won’t be blitzed in every other aspect of the game, perhaps allowing Trevor LawrenceTee Higgins, Amari RodgersJustyn RossHunter Renfrow and company — a group that’s completed 32 passes of 30 yards or more, sixth nationally — the chance to strike down field.

The best parallel to Clemson is Georgia, and Jake Fromm didn’t exactly struggle through the air. The Bulldogs quarterback hit 25-of-39 passes for 301 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

If Clemson manages to play Alabama to a draw elsewhere — no easy task, obviously — the Tigers may be able to exploit the rarest of things in college football: a matchup advantage against Alabama.

NCAA keeping FCS title game in Frisco through 2024 season

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
This weekend the FCS national championship will be decided when North Dakota State faces Eastern Washington in Frisco, Texas. Frisco has served as the host city for the FCS national championship game since 2010, and the game will be staying put for another few years.

The NCAA announced the FCS championship game will remain in Frisco through 2025 (for the 2024 season) with an option for 2026 (the 2025 season). The five-year contract extension will continue to keep the game played in Toyota Stadium with the Southland Conference continuing to serve as the host for the game.

“The Division I Football Championship game has been warmly embraced and supported by the City of Frisco for nearly a decade, and the committee has consistently received positive feedback from past student-athletes, coaches and fans,” NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Committee Brad Teague said in a released statement. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the City of Frisco, Hunt Sports Ventures and the Southland Conference.”

According to a statement from Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney, the FCS title game has helped drive more than $8.1 million in revenue for the city, and it is safe to say a good chunk of that has been provided by fans of North Dakota State. The Bison have made the trip to Frisco six times since the game moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Frisco in 2010. Last year’s game saw a crowd of 19,090 for North Dakota State’s victory over James Madison. That is roughly the average crowd size for the game in Frisco.

Gamecocks QB Jake Bentley set to return for ‘one last ride’

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
With so many headlines being made by players choosing to leave school early, there are still a number of players choosing to come back for another year of college football. Among those choosing to stay put for one more season will be South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, who made his decision known with a brief music video hare don his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

Bentley passed for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns for South Carolina this season with a passer rating of 146.25. There may have been some question about what Bentley was going to decide, especially after a rough showing in the bowl game against Virginia. Bentley was held to 17-of-39 for 218 yards and two interceptions in the game. But his performance against Clemson with five touchdowns and 510 passing yards was the highlight of the season even if it came in a losing effort against the ACC champions, who will be playing for the national championship Monday night against Alabama.

There were certainly some highs and lows for Bentley this season that suggested he could benefit from another season in Columbia, and if he continues to develop and work on his game then he could start to draw some attention to himself a bit more from NFL scouts. It will be a crowded quarterback draft pool a year from now though, which is why it might have been thought Bentley could take a shot at the NFL now with a more shallow pool of passers.

All-American Bowl to showcase five and four-star player announcements

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
Get ready for some hat games on Saturday, because the All-American Bowl is going to have some more high school recruits formally announcing their college decisions. Among the players making their decisions will be five-star wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Bru McCoy and five-star cornerback Chris Steele.

With any luck, we could see a five-star vs. five-star matchup with Haselwood being covered by Steele as they will be on opposite teams for the game Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET on NBC). even better, they could potentially announce their decisions to attend rival SEC schools with Haselwood considering Georgia and Tennessee (and Oklahoma and Miami) and Steele considering Florida and South Carolina (and USC and Oregon).

The list of players making their announcements during the game tomorrow will also include a handful of four-star players still on the recruiting boards. Defensive back Marcus Banks of Texas is predicted by Adam Gorney of Rivals.com to choose Alabama, but other options include Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida and LSU. Another four-star cornerback, Tyrique Stevenson, will make his decision known at some point. The Miami native has Miami in his supposed final three, along with Florida and Georgia. Considering the losses at Georgia, the Bulldogs picking him up out of Miami would be a huge addition to the recruiting class for Kirby Smart. But Dan Mullen has been striking some gold in the state of Florida as well and Miami just had a late coaching change.

Another Florida recruit, four-star defensive end Khris Bogle, is set to make his decision as well. Bogle is expected to choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. This would be a great addition to either the Hurricanes or Gators if Bogle chooses to stay home, but the Vols could really benefit by adding another solid piece to the defensive line as Jeremy Pruitt is in his first full recruiting cycle in Knoxville.

A handful of Big Ten teams are vying for the commitment of four-star wide receiver David Bell. the Indianapolis recruit is expected to choose between Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana and Purdue. Will he decide to stay home and play for the Hoosiers or Boilermakers, or will he head to perennial Big Ten and playoff contender Ohio State or look to improve the passing game at Penn State? Or will Iowa come away with a big win?

One California product, four-star wide receiver, will likely make a Pac-12 coach very happy. Kyle Ford is set to make his decision between USC, Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Oregon had a tremendous recruiting season already with the early signing day. Can Mario Cristobal add one more quality recruit to his taking, or will USC manage to convince Ford to stay home?

Although their decisions have already been made, the game will showcase some of the top players in attendance as well, including Georgia-bound defensive lineman Nolan Smith and Alabama recruit Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa.

Citing unfinished business, Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson is coming back for senior season

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 4, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
Some players go to Michigan to win the Big Ten and compete for a national title. So far, Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson has done neither of those things and he is not about to leave Ann Arbor without giving it one more chance.

Hudson announced with a statement on his Twitter account on Friday he intends to return to the Wolverines next fall with a graphic reading “unfinished business.”

“Michigan football has unfinished business,” Hudson said in a statement share don his Twitter account Friday afternoon. “While we had some great moments this past season, we’re just scratching the surface. We want more.”

Michigan lost a chance to play for a Big Ten championship with a regular season loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines were thus eliminated from College Football Playoff contention as well for the second time in three years under similar circumstances. The Wolverines also lost in the bowl game as well, but Hudson noted other goals he has before leaving Michigan behind for good.

“I have unfinished business,” Hudson said in his statement. “On and off the field. I want to continue to be a leader and example for my teammates. I want to improve my game. I want to work toward my degree. I want to play against for Wolverine fans across the country.”

Hudson recorded 44 tackles with 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks this season for Michigan. With linebacker Devin Bush and a handful of other notable defensive players moving on to the NFL, Hudson has a chance to become one of the top defensive players on the field for the Wolverines next season as a leader and a leading contributor.