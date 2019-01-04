Tulsa stays in-house for Bill Young’s replacement as DC

Two weeks after Bill Young hung up his coaching whistle following a half-century career in the profession, Tulsa has officially named his replacement.
In a press release, Tulsa announced that Joseph Gillespie has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator. The 47-year-old Gillespie has spent the past four seasons as the Golden Hurricane’s linebackers coach.
There’s no official word on whether Gillespie will continue on as a position coach as well or concentrate solely on his new coordinating duties.
“I’m excited to have Joe move into the role as defensive coordinator. More than anything, Joe was a key part in our transition over to the 3-3-5 look last season, just as was our entire defensive staff,” said Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery in a statement. “Most of Joe’s background is out of an odd-front and he was really able to provide a lot of knowledge and experience with this defensive scheme.”
“Joe brings tremendous energy, great experience and a lot of excitement and enthusiasm to the position. He does a great job of communicating with our players.”
This will mark the first time Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his coaching career at the high school level, has been a coordinator at the collegiate level.
“I’m tremendously excited about the opportunity and extremely thankful to Coach Montgomery for the confidence he’s shown in me and our defensive staff with the direction we’re headed as a defense. I’m humbled by it,” said Gillespie.
“I’m also extremely thankful to Coach Young. He had the opportunity to go out and get any linebacker coach he wanted, and to come in and coach with him has been an awesome experience. Coach Young really took me under his wing and has certainly been instrumental in me getting to this point. I cannot thank him enough for spending the amount of time that he’d allow me to spend with him, and break-out every piece of his knowledge as far as defense is concerned.
“He’s truly one of those individuals who has forgotten more than I’ve ever known from a defensive standpoint. He’s just a wealth of knowledge and a great legendary football coach. Those are some huge shoes to be filled with the impact that coach Young had on this University, our football program and these kids. I’m excited about the challenge.”
After a brief sabbatical, Darrell Perkins has returned to Storrs.
Perkins, the school announced Thursday, has been hired by Randy Edsall as UConn’s new defensive backs coach. Perkins replaces Curome Cox, who was part of sweeping changes made on that side of the ball following a historically horrid season.
As alluded to previously, this serves as a homecoming as Perkins was the Huskies’ secondary coach from 2010-13.
“It is with great pleasure to announce that Darrell Perkins has rejoined our Football Family here at UConn,” said Edsall in a statement. “Darrell understands what it takes to win at UConn and has developed some outstanding defensive backs in his previous stint at UConn. To add a coach and person with Darrell’s experience and knowledge of the University of Connecticut will make us a better program.”
The past three seasons, Perkins served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at FCS Fordham.
It appears as if you can cross Pat Fitzgerald‘s name off the NFL’s version of the coaching carousel.
Especially when it came to the Green Bay Packers’ job, Fitzgerald had been mentioned as a very viable candidate for at least a couple of the openings at the NFL level. Thursday, however, Fitzgerald was seemingly taken off the market as his agent has confirmed that the Northwestern head coach will not be a candidate nor will he interview for openings despite inquiries from multiple NFL teams.
Because of that interest, though, it’s fully expected that, at some point in the not-too-distant future, the university will announce a contract extension for Fitzgerald that will include unspecified financial enhancements.
The 44-year-old Fitzgerald has spent the past 13 seasons as the head coach at his alma mater. The Wildcats have won 10 games five times in the program’s history; three of those have come under Fitzgerald, although that doesn’t include a nine-win 2018 campaign in which NU claimed its first-ever Big Ten West crown.
In those baker’s dozen seasons, Fitzgerald has gone 96-70 overall and 56-51 in conference play.
For the eighth straight college football season, the national champion will wear the Nike swoosh on their jersey on Monday night. That was clinched in the semifinals when Clemson defeated Notre Dame, an Under Armour partner, in the Cotton Bowl to setup a national title matchup between Nike schools Clemson and Alabama.
A Nike school has won the national championship each of the past seven seasons, beginning with Alabama in 2011. The last school not to be affiliated with Nike to win it all was Auburn with Cam Newton in 2010. Auburn, an Under Armour school, won the BCS Championship Game that season against one of the most notable Nike partners, the Oregon Ducks. But since then, it’s been a Nike monopoly on national title contenders.
Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, all four playoff participants have been Nike schools every season except for this past season. Notre Dame interrupted Nike’s perfect streak by representing Under Armour in the playoff this season.
According to a Forbes list of the top 20 most valuable college apparel deals in 2018, Clemson’s contract with Nike ranks 18th in the nation with an annual value of $3.2 million. Clemson’s current contract with Nike expires in 2028 after signing a new deal with the apparel company in 2018. Despite how successful the program has been, Alabama’s contract with Nike didn’t crack the top 20 on that same Forbes list. Alabama’s current contract with Nike was extended in 2013 and runs through 2025 for a total value of $63 million.
Army head coach Jeff Monken is adding a trophy to his collection. The head coach of the Black Knights was named this year’s winner of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club on Thursday.
Monken is the third head coach not coaching a power conference program to receive the award since it was first presented in 1989. He joins Urban Meyer and Gary Patterson in that unique category. Meyer won the award while the head coach of Utah when the Utes were in the Mountain West Conference. Patterson won the award in 2009 when the Horned Frogs were also a part of the Mountain West Conference.
Army went 11-2 this season with a second-straight claim to the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy highlighted by a third consecutive win over rival Navy. The Black Knights are just days away from officially ending a season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1996 and just the second time since 1959 (the final AP poll for the 2018 season will be released after the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night). Army also recorded the first back-to-back seasons with double-digit victories in program history.
