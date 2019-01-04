UCLA’s Chigozie Nnoruka announces transfer from Bruins

One of the best Scrabble names in college football has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Chigozie Nnoruka announced that he has decided to transfer from UCLA. As he will be leaving the Bruins as a graduate transfer, the defensive lineman would be eligible to play for another FBS program immediately in 2019.
The upcoming season will be Nnoruka’s last year of eligibility.
Nnoruka started 10 of the 13 games in which he played in 2017, but then served as a reserve for all 11 appearances he made in 2018.
It appears the reshaping of the Ohio State coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball has commenced in earnest.
Earlier this week, there were rumblings that Oklahoma was looking to poach Alex Grinch from Ohio State. While there’s nothing yet official from either school, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that Grinch is expected to become the next defensive coordinator for the Sooners.
Grinch is the permanent replacement for Mike Stoops, who was fired in early October in the midst of his seventh season with the Sooners. Ruffin McNeil had served as interim coordinator during OU’s run to the College Football Playoff.
Grinch just completed his first season as OSU’s co-defensive coordinator. Prior to that, Grinch, a Grove City, Ohio, native, spent the previous three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Washington State.
During his time in Pullman, he took a Cougars defense that was 97th nationally before he arrived and turned it into one that was 16th in 2017. For that, he earned a semifinalist nod for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.
The seemingly imminent departure of Grinch could be the first in a series of defensive moves for new head coach Ryan Day‘s first OSU staff. Prior to the Rose Bowl, defensive coordinator Greg Schiano didn’t sound like a person who was confident he would be returning to the Buckeyes in 2019.
Following an uneven, to be kind, showing on the offensive side of the ball, Pat Narduzzi has decided to make some changes to his coaching staff.
Friday afternoon, Pitt announced the Panthers have “parted ways” with offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman. Watson had also served as the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach.
“I want to thank Shawn and Kevin for their efforts and dedication to our program,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Certainly we wish them and their families the very best in their future endeavors.”
Watson, the former OC at Louisville, Nebraska and Colorado, had spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Pitt. Sherman had been in charge of the Panthers’ receivers the past four seasons.
In 2018, Pitt finished 94th nationally and 12th in the 14-team ACC by scoring 25.5 points per game. They were 121st in passing yards per game (141.8) and 98th in total offense (370 ypg).
That certainly didn’t take long.
Wednesday, Houston confirmed that it had officially pilfered Dana Holgorsen from West Virginia to be its next head football coach. Two days later, WVU is on the verge of hiring a replacement as it is in deep discussions with Troy’s Neal Brown to take over the Mountaineers football program.
Both Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and FootballScoop.com have also reported that Brown is expected to be WVU’s new head coach.
Per Thamel, the 38-year-old Brown, who was in the running for the Kansas State job late last year, met with WVU officials twice this week. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and North Texas’ Seth Littrell were also in the running, as was current WVU defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, who had the backing of a small but vocal group of boosters.
Brown has spent four seasons as the head coach at Troy, leading the Trojans to 10-plus wins each of the past three years. The football program has also won its bowl game at the end of each of those seasons.
Tate Martell wanted it brought, now it appears Justin Fields will bring it.
Not long after the reports of Fields potentially transferring from Georgia first surfaced, and before it was made official that his name is in the NCAA transfer portal, speculation had Ohio State as the frontrunner for the quarterback’s transfer services. The connection between Fields and OSU, which is expected to lose starter Dwayne Haskins to the NFL, only grew at the start of the Early Signing Period after Dwan Mathis decommitted from the Buckeyes and signed with the Bulldogs.
Friday, and citing multiple sources, LettermenRow.com is reporting that Fields will be transferring to the Buckeyes. Another report has the quarterback already on the OSU campus, although it stops short of saying that the transfer has officially pulled the trigger on a move to the Buckeyes, even as it appears headed relatively quickly in that direction.
Fields, who had also considered Florida State and Oklahoma, had officially informed the Bulldogs of his intention to move on from UGA earlier this week.
It’s expected that, once Fields’ move to OSU is official, he will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility. It’s believed that Fields will use the racist comments directed at him earlier this season combined with the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — to secure the ability to play in 2019.
Fields has retained the services of Tom Mars, the Arkansas-based lawyer who has become the go-to attorney for players in waiver cases — including Michigan’s Shea Patterson last year.
Fields was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the Class of 2018. He spent his true freshman season as the primary backup to sophomore starter Jake Fromm.