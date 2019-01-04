Urban Meyer investigation cost double what was originally budgeted

Urban Meyer‘s suspension cost the since-retired Ohio State head coach somewhere in the neighborhood of $600,000. The probe that led to the suspension, as it turned out, cost the university even more monetarily — not to mention what it did to its reputation nationally.

In mid-August, it was reported that the law firm that was handling the investigation into Meyer, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, had been given a budget of $500,000 by the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Thursday, the Associated Press reported, the investigation ended up costing the university $1 million.

The AP writes that “[OSU] spokesman Benjamin Johnson said Thursday the initial $500,000 was preliminary and didn’t reflect the whole anticipated cost.” According to the Columbus Dispatch, “[a] new request for $1 million to Debevoise & Plimpton went before the Controlling Board in December and was approved, Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesman Dan Tierney said.”

The entire $1 million fee was paid to the law firm late last month.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched the investigation into Meyer’s actions — or inactions, as the case may be — the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe was expected to be completed within 14 days from that date.

Zach Smith was fired by Meyer as OSU wide receivers coach July 23 in the wake of allegations that he abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, during their marriage.

Meyer was ultimately suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season as a result of the investigation. In early December, Meyer announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2018 season, a move that officially came to fruition with OSU’s win over Washington in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day.