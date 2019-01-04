Urban Meyer investigation cost double what was originally budgeted

Urban Meyer‘s suspension cost the since-retired Ohio State head coach somewhere in the neighborhood of $600,000. The probe that led to the suspension, as it turned out, cost the university even more monetarily — not to mention what it did to its reputation nationally.
In mid-August, it was reported that the law firm that was handling the investigation into Meyer, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, had been given a budget of $500,000 by the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Thursday, the Associated Press reported, the investigation ended up costing the university $1 million.
The AP writes that “[OSU] spokesman Benjamin Johnson said Thursday the initial $500,000 was preliminary and didn’t reflect the whole anticipated cost.” According to the Columbus Dispatch, “[a] new request for $1 million to Debevoise & Plimpton went before the Controlling Board in December and was approved, Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesman Dan Tierney said.”
The entire $1 million fee was paid to the law firm late last month.
Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched the investigation into Meyer’s actions — or inactions, as the case may be — the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe was expected to be completed within 14 days from that date.
Zach Smith was fired by Meyer as OSU wide receivers coach July 23 in the wake of allegations that he abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, during their marriage.
Meyer was ultimately suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season as a result of the investigation. In early December, Meyer announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2018 season, a move that officially came to fruition with OSU’s win over Washington in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day.
The Virginia football family is mourning the loss of one of the program’s most influential leaders.
Friday, Virginia announced that George Welsh “passed peacefully in the presence of his family” on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Charlottesville. Welsh was 85 years old and leaves behind four children; he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alexandra, in 2015.
From 1982-2000, Welsh served as the Cavaliers’ head football coach. His 134 wins are the most in school history, and he retired as the winningest coach in the history of ACC football. The Cavaliers won their only two ACC titles under Welsh (1989, 1995).
The school’s only 10-win season came during that 1989 campaign as well. They also achieved their first No. 1 ranking the following season.
Welsh played his college football at Navy from 1952-55, where he was a first-team All-American quarterback as a senior. After serving as an assistant at Penn State for 10 years (1963-72), the last seven of which Joe Paterno was the head coach, Welsh returned to his alma mater as the Midshipmen’s head coach.
In nine seasons before he moved to Virginia, Welsh guided the service academy to a 55-46-1 record.
In 2004, Welsh was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
For the third and fourth times this cycle, Texas A&M has taken an early-entry hit to its roster.
Thursday evening, running back Trayveon Williams announced on Twitter that he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. A short time later on the same social media site, teammate and center Erik McCoy announced the same decision.
Williams’ 1,760 yards this year, which included a 236-yard performance in the Gator Bowl win over NC State, set a single-season school record, eclipsing the old standard of 1,692 yards set by Darren Lewis in 1988. He finishes his Aggies career with 3,615 yards and 34 touchdowns.
McCoy, who came to College Station as a two-star 2015 recruit, started every game each of the past three seasons for the Aggies.
Williams and McCoy join tight end Jace Sternberger (HERE) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson as Aggies who have declared early for the 2019 draft.
One day after adding a pair of assistants to his first Georgia Tech coaching staff, Geoff Collins has done one better.
Thursday, Tech announced that Collins has hired three more assistants — Larry Knight, Jim Panagos and Chris Wiesehan. Knight will serve as defensive ends/outside linebackers coach; Panagos as defensive line coach; and Wiesehan as tight ends coach/offensive special teams coordinator.
Additionally, Knight will carry the title of defensive recruiting coordinator. Tashard Choice, previously hired as the Yellow Jackets’ running backs coach, will serve as the program’s offensive recruiting coordinator.
All three of the on-field assistants added were part of Collins’ coaching staff at Temple the past two seasons. Their additions fill nine of the 10 spots available on Collin’s initial staff; the 10th, per one report, is expected to be Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key.
And, finally, in an off-field role, Ryan Horton was announced as the director of applied sports science. The release noted that Horton is the football program’s first-ever individual to serve in that position.
Two weeks after Bill Young hung up his coaching whistle following a half-century career in the profession, Tulsa has officially named his replacement.
In a press release, Tulsa announced that Joseph Gillespie has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator. The 47-year-old Gillespie has spent the past four seasons as the Golden Hurricane’s linebackers coach.
There’s no official word on whether Gillespie will continue on as a position coach as well or concentrate solely on his new coordinating duties.
“I’m excited to have Joe move into the role as defensive coordinator. More than anything, Joe was a key part in our transition over to the 3-3-5 look last season, just as was our entire defensive staff,” said Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery in a statement. “Most of Joe’s background is out of an odd-front and he was really able to provide a lot of knowledge and experience with this defensive scheme.”
“Joe brings tremendous energy, great experience and a lot of excitement and enthusiasm to the position. He does a great job of communicating with our players.”
This will mark the first time Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his coaching career at the high school level, has been a coordinator at the collegiate level.
“I’m tremendously excited about the opportunity and extremely thankful to Coach Montgomery for the confidence he’s shown in me and our defensive staff with the direction we’re headed as a defense. I’m humbled by it,” said Gillespie.
“I’m also extremely thankful to Coach Young. He had the opportunity to go out and get any linebacker coach he wanted, and to come in and coach with him has been an awesome experience. Coach Young really took me under his wing and has certainly been instrumental in me getting to this point. I cannot thank him enough for spending the amount of time that he’d allow me to spend with him, and break-out every piece of his knowledge as far as defense is concerned.
“He’s truly one of those individuals who has forgotten more than I’ve ever known from a defensive standpoint. He’s just a wealth of knowledge and a great legendary football coach. Those are some huge shoes to be filled with the impact that coach Young had on this University, our football program and these kids. I’m excited about the challenge.”