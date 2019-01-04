Virginia mourns death of College Football Hall of Famer George Welsh

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Virginia football family is mourning the loss of one of the program’s most influential leaders.

Friday, Virginia announced that George Welsh “passed peacefully in the presence of his family” on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Charlottesville. Welsh was 85 years old and leaves behind four children; he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alexandra, in 2015.

From 1982-2000, Welsh served as the Cavaliers’ head football coach. His 134 wins are the most in school history, and he retired as the winningest coach in the history of ACC football. The Cavaliers won their only two ACC titles under Welsh (1989, 1995).

The school’s only 10-win season came during that 1989 campaign as well. They also achieved their first No. 1 ranking the following season.

I am saddened to hear that Coach Welsh passed away this week. My condolences go out to his family. He was a true pioneer for UVA football and provided the model of success we are working hard to replicate. We will miss his frequent visits to the football offices. — Bronco Mendenhall (@UVACoachBronco) January 4, 2019

Welsh played his college football at Navy from 1952-55, where he was a first-team All-American quarterback as a senior. After serving as an assistant at Penn State for 10 years (1963-72), the last seven of which Joe Paterno was the head coach, Welsh returned to his alma mater as the Midshipmen’s head coach.

In nine seasons before he moved to Virginia, Welsh guided the service academy to a 55-46-1 record.

In 2004, Welsh was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame.