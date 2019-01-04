West Virginia on verge of hiring Troy’s Neal Brown to replace Dana Holgorsen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That certainly didn’t take long.

Wednesday, Houston confirmed that it had officially pilfered Dana Holgorsen from West Virginia to be its next head football coach. Two days later, WVU is on the verge of hiring a replacement as it is in deep discussions with Troy’s Neal Brown to take over the Mountaineers football program.

Both Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and FootballScoop.com have also reported that Brown is expected to be WVU’s new head coach.

Per Thamel, the 38-year-old Brown, who was in the running for the Kansas State job late last year, met with WVU officials twice this week. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and North Texas’ Seth Littrell were also in the running, as was current WVU defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, who had the backing of a small but vocal group of boosters.

Brown has spent four seasons as the head coach at Troy, leading the Trojans to 10-plus wins each of the past three years. The football program has also won its bowl game at the end of each of those seasons.