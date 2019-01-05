Cal confirms Bryce Turner dies at 19

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in nearly five years, the Cal football program has been hit by an unimaginable tragedy.

Late last week, Cal confirmed that defensive back Bryce Turner was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency near his home in Southern California. Saturday night, the football program announced that Turner has died.

Turner was just 19 years old.

Today, we lost a beloved member of our #CalFamily. Rest in Peace Bryce Turner. You'll be forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j8xCObyhCb — Cal Football (@CalFootball) January 6, 2019

Turner had been participating in a workout not affiliated with the Cal football program when the medical event triggered his hospitalization. At this point in time, a cause of death has not been released.

A redshirt sophomore after beginning his collegiate career at a junior college in 2016, Turner played in one game this past season.

In February of 2014, Cal defensive end Ted Agu died after collapsing during a conditioning run as part of the Golden Bears’ winter workouts. The university admitted to negligence in Agu’s death in 2016 and settled with Agu’s family for nearly $5 million later that year.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Turner’s family, friends, teammates, coaches and anyone impacted by his way-too-early death.