Future Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz sets two passing records in All-American Bowl to win MVP

Wisconsin fans likely will be smiling knowing their quarterback of the future just set a record in the All-American Bowl. Graham Mertz set two of them, actually, on his way to winning MVP honors as the East dominated the West in this year’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Mertz threw for 188 yards and five touchdowns to show Wisconsin fans what they should expect to see soon in Madison.
Mertz, a four-star pro-style quarterback from Kansas, was a big addition to the Wisconsin recruiting class and it was easy to see why on Saturday in San Antonio. The 188 passing yards and five touchdowns in an all-star game that typically sees the ball spread around between some of the nation’s top recruits, and quarterbacks tending to split the snaps was a mighty feat. Of course, it helps when Mertz is throwing the football to other four and five-star players.
A number of players made their college announcements during the course of the game as well. USC scored a big recruiting victory with the addition of five-star wide athlete Bru McCoy and four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford. It was a solid day for Oklahoma as well with the addition of five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood to the recruiting class in Norman.
Purdue scored a great recruiting victory as well by landing the commitment of wide receiver David Bell, who will pair quite well with Rondale Moore in the passing game moving forward for the next couple of years. Bell picked the Boilermakers over Ohio State and Penn State as Purdue struck gold with this recruiting battle. Naturally, the day featured a stud defensive lineman, Khris Bogle, choosing to go to Alabama
He didn’t have to do it, but Neal Brown felt Troy fans deserved to hear from him one final time before officially moving on to take on the role of head coach at West Virginia. At halftime of a home men’s basketball game, Brown took to mid-court with a microphone in hand to address the fans of the Trojans one final time.
His act of taking to the court to speak directly to Troy fans before he departs for Morgantown speaks volumes of the kind of character Brown is, and both Troy and West Virginia fans should take pride in having Brown be a part of their respective programs, whether Troy fans remembering the work done by Brown over the past four seasons or West Virginia fans looking forward to seeing this leader come into their program to hopefully achieve comparable success with the Mountaineers.
Watching the video, you can see Brown gets a bit choked up a bit as he comes to grips that his time at Troy has come to an end. even though he is taking on a new challenge, you can tell he is not leaving Troy without a great amount of respect for what the program and university have meant to him.
West Virginia officially announced the hiring of Brown earlier on Saturday. Troy is currently searching for a new head coach to take over the Trojans football program.
After winning the Conference USA championship and ending the season with a bowl victory, the UAB Blazers are now going to be honored with a celebratory parade.
A parade to honor the Blazers will be held on January 18, as announced on Twitter on Saturday morning.
UAB head coach Bill Clark was named the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award for guiding UAB to the first conference championship in program history. To do so so in just the second year back from the shutting down of the program deserves recognition, but the entire success of the program from coaches to players this season is absolutely a reason to feel immense pride within the Birmingham community. As such, a parade to pay tribute to the Blazers feels appropriate in this circumstance.
North Dakota State (15-0) is polished off an undefeated season by claiming a second-straight national championship. The Bison topped Eastern Washington (12-3) in the FCS National Championship Game by a score of 38-24 in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Saturday afternoon to clinch back-to-back national championship seasons. It is the seventh FCS national title won by the program in the past eight seasons.
The second half of the game got off to a wild start with both teams combining for three turnovers and three touchdowns in the first five minutes of the half. North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick tossed touchdown passes of 23 yards and 78 yards to Darrius Shepherd. Eastern Washington running back Sam McPherson took off for a 75-yard run up the middle for a touchdown as part of the flurry to the start of the second half.
But from that point on, North Dakota State managed to calm things down and keep things mostly under control the rest of the afternoon.
Taking over the football at their six-yard line early in the fourth quarter with a 31-17 lead, North Dakota State methodically marched their way down the field on a 19-play drive that traveled 88 yards and took 10:10 off the clock. Unfortunately, the drive ended with a missed field goal, but that was precious minutes that melted off the clock with a 14-point lead. But Eastern Washington took just four plays to move right down the field and score a touchdown with quarterback Eric Barriere capping the quick-moving drive with a five-yard touchdown run. North Dakota State recovered an onside kick, and Easton Stick put the game out of reach with a 46-yard touchdown run on 3rd and 7 with just over a minute to play.
North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman, who was recently hired to be the new head coach at Kansas State, will go out a winner. Klieman tied former Youngstown State head coach Jim Tressel with his fourth FCS national championship. No other FCS coach has as many national titles as Klieman or Tressel.
Stick completed 13 of 19 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 121 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Stick closed out his collegiate career as the winningest quarterback in FCS history with a record of 49-3.
Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz was happy to see his Bison win, of course.
North Dakota State’s 21-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak among all Division 1 programs, regardless of what Alabama or Clemson do Monday night.
USC is being real protective of their new offensive coordinator. According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the school prevented Kliff Kingsbury from being interviewed by two NFL franchises looking for a new head coach.
According to Schefter, the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals were prevented from being able to organize an interview with Kingsbury after USC athletics director Lynn Swann rejected the request. That would be the end of the conversation for the Jets and Cardinals, who are forced to move on from their interest in Kingsbury as a result of a new NFL rule that requires NFL teams to ask for permission from university officials before approaching potential candidates from college football, be they head coaches or assistants.
“If permission is denied, the NFL club should respect that decision just as it would respect a similar decision from another NFL club,” the rule states in part, according to Schefter. “NFL clubs that fail to follow these protocols may be subject to disciplinary action for conduct detrimental to the League.”
While that gives USC the power, that still feels like a tough situation for Kingsbury. Although Kingsbury publicly turned down the idea of going to the NFL to coach previously, it feels pretty odd for someone else to essentially block him from exploring other potential opportunities at the next level. Of course, if Kingsbury really had no interest in the NFL at this time, even if a head coaching job was potentially on the table, then he had no risk in signing on as the offensive coordinator at USC when he did.