In statements, Cal addresses ‘unimaginable tragedy’ of 19-year-old CB Bryce Turner’s death

After Bryce Turner collapsed late last week during a workout not associated with the Cal football program, Cal confirmed Saturday night that the redshirt sophomore cornerback has passed away at the age of 19.

Below are the statements attributed to the university in the wake of what it described as an “unimaginable tragedy”:

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JIM KNOWLTON

“Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy. Bryce was a young man with a bright future and a valued member of our football team and the Cal family. His life was taken far too soon and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this difficult time, and we will do all that we can to support each other, his family, our students and the entire Cal community through the grieving process.”

HEAD COACH JUSTIN WILCOX

“We are so deeply saddened by Bryce’s passing. This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football.“