WATCH: Neal Brown says goodbye to Troy football fans with farewell address

He didn’t have to do it, but Neal Brown felt Troy fans deserved to hear from him one final time before officially moving on to take on the role of head coach at West Virginia. At halftime of a home men’s basketball game, Brown took to mid-court with a microphone in hand to address the fans of the Trojans one final time.

His act of taking to the court to speak directly to Troy fans before he departs for Morgantown speaks volumes of the kind of character Brown is, and both Troy and West Virginia fans should take pride in having Brown be a part of their respective programs, whether Troy fans remembering the work done by Brown over the past four seasons or West Virginia fans looking forward to seeing this leader come into their program to hopefully achieve comparable success with the Mountaineers.

Watching the video, you can see Brown gets a bit choked up a bit as he comes to grips that his time at Troy has come to an end. even though he is taking on a new challenge, you can tell he is not leaving Troy without a great amount of respect for what the program and university have meant to him.

An emotional @NealBrown_WVU addressed Trojan Nation at halftime of today's men's basketball game … "From my family and I, I thank you, thank you so much, God bless and Go Troy."#OneTROY pic.twitter.com/v0yAgrzDun — Troy Trojans Football 🔟x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) January 5, 2019

West Virginia officially announced the hiring of Brown earlier on Saturday. Troy is currently searching for a new head coach to take over the Trojans football program.

