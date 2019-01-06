Notre Dame losing leading receiver Miles Boykin to the NFL

Notre Dame will need a new go-to wide receiver in 2019. As suspected would be the case, Miles Boykin is passing on his final season of eligibility to take his game to the next level. Boykin officially declared himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft with a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
“To my teammates and coaches, I’d never be in this position without the continuous support you’ve shown me over my career, ” Boykin said in his statement. “I’ll truly miss all of you, and I want to thank you all for believing in me.”
Boykin has already earned his degree from Notre Dame, which made his decision to turn pro a pretty likely one given the circumstances. Although he did have another year of eligibility at his disposal after not playing as a freshman, Boykin appeared to be a likely departure from South Bend at the end of this college football season.
Boykin was Notre Dame’s leading receiver this season with 872 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught five passes for 69 yards in his final game in a Fighting Irish uniform, a College Football Playoff loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. Boykin’s best game of the season was either his two-touchdown performance at Virginia Tech with 117 receiving yards on eight catches or the game prior to that with 144 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown at home against Stanford. Both games helped make Notre Dame a legitimate playoff contender in early October.
One of UCF’s top wide receivers is moving on. Dredrick Snelson has officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft with a statement shared via social media on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s now time for me to take the next step in being the man that I was raised to be,” Snelson said in a statement shared on his Twitter account on Sunday. “Therefore, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.”
Snelson was UCF’s second-leading receiver this season with 688 yards and five touchdowns. He was also UCF’s second-leading receiver during their undefeated 2017 season with 695 yards and eight touchdowns. Now appears to be a good time to take his game to the next level with some slight uncertainty about the passing game coming into 2019 at the moment, and there may not be much more he can do to improve his draft stock if he did come back for another season with the Knights.
By all accounts, Kirby Smart is currently holding his dream job as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. The chances Smart leaves Georgia for another job are probably very slim at most. But considering how much success Smart has had in a short period of time at a program that continues to pump out NFL talent through the draft process, it is easy to understand why Smart may have his name attached to various NFL coaching rumors at some point during his coaching career. Now, it turns out, the NFL coaching rumor mill has latched on to Smart’s name.
In a story about the interest some NFL coaches have in Alabama head coach Nick Saban published by CBSSports.com NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, the idea that former assistants under Saban may be drawing similar interest from NFL suitors was presented. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers “would be interested in speaking to Georgia coach Kirby Smart,” according to La Canfora. Fortunately for Georgia, the conversation about their head coach being a potential NFL coaching target seemed to end right there.
Would Smart even consider leaving Georgia for the Bucs? Obviously, that is a question only Smart could ever answer for sure. But it is worth remembering Smart is a former Georgia football player who started his coaching career as an administrative assistant for the Bulldogs and it had been presumed he had been waiting for a head coaching vacancy to come open at Georgia when he could have potentially had a handful of other opportunities to be a head coach prior to leaving Alabama for Georgia in 2016. He has already lifted Georgia to being a legitimate SEC and playoff contender in just a couple of years, and the future continues to look promising for the Dawgs with Smart at the helm.
Smart has never given a hint that he was interested in coaching in the NFL, but of course, what college coach does? But this may be nothing more than a brief murmur in the NFL coaching circles this offseason. Such is life in college football as a successful head coach.
After losing Manny Diaz shortly after hiring him to be the head coach, the Temple Owls are in the midst of a coaching search for the second time this offseason. Beginning this week, Temple is expected to begin conducting face-to-face interviews with potential candidates to be the next head coach of the Owls, according to a report from Philly.com.
While having to re-start a coaching search for the second time in the offseason is far from an ideal situation, Temple may have already had a good feeling on where to begin. Before hiring Diaz, Temple had evaluated a handful of other potential options for the job including Greg Schiano of Ohio State, Don Brown of Michigan and Mike Elko of Texas A&M. None of those options have moved on to other positions since Temple went through this process before, but it is unknown if those options are still being considered by Temple at this time. And if those are targets for the Owls this time around, what interest would any of those candidates potentially have in the job after being passed over in favor of Diaz previously?
A timeline for the decision for Temple would ideally fall in line with sometime this week, although the report from Philly.com notes the Owls will be content to allow a little extra time pass if it means being able to make the hire they feel most comfortable with. That logic makes sense as Temple really doesn’t want to mess up this coaching hire.
The football program has had a good track record of hiring coaches going for them right now. Al Golden was hired when the Temple football program was practically on its deathbed and he raised the bar with a new mentality that led to Temple making a bowl game before Golden was hired away by Miami. Steve Addazio was then hired and he delivered a rare bowl victory for the Owls before being hired away by Boston College. Matt Rhule continued to grow the program and coached the Owls to two appearances in the AAC Championship Game, winning the second trip for a conference title to add to the trophy case in Philadelphia. Rhule was hired by Baylor, leading to the hiring of Geoff Collins, who was just hired by Georgia Tech following an encouraging run.
Temple is currently one of two FBS programs currently searching for a new head coach. Troy joined that party with the loss of Neal Brown to West Virginia. We’ll see if any other jobs open up as the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin, but Temple is really hoping they won’t have to conduct another coaching search for another few years at the very least at this point.
After going 1-11, Rutgers head coach Chris Ash knows there really is no particular area of the team that should be considered safe this offseason. In a potentially pretty critical offseason for Ash after his third season in charge of the Scarlet Knights with a cumulative record of 7-29, Ash is reportedly making some adjustments to his coaching staff.
Among those changes is the hiring of a new defensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Ash will replace Jay Niemann with Andy Buh as defensive coordinator, according to NJ.com. Buh spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Maryland under former head coach D.J. Durkin and interim head coach Matt Canada. With Maryland hiring Mike Locksley away from Alabama to lead the Terrapins program moving forward, Buh became available amid coaching changes in College Park.
Maryland had the Big Ten’s 7th-ranked defensive unit last season, allowing 390.4 yards per game. Maryland also allowed 28.7 points per game, which ranked 9th in the Big Ten. While those ranks may seem rather pedestrian to many, it is important to remember just how low Rutgers was in those defensive categories. Rutgers allowed 31.4 points per game, with only Illinois allowing more points per game among Big Ten teams last fall. Rutgers also gave up 401.5 yards per game last season, an average that actually improved with the defensive yardage allowed in a positive trend over the last month of the season against Wisconsin, Michigan Penn State and Michigan State.
Ash has already made a couple of staff changes and there could be even more to come before all is settled for the program ahead of spring practices and the upcoming signing day. Given Ash has already had to receive a vote of confidence from Rutgers last November amid a miserable football season, it is fair to suggest Ash needs these staff changes to lead to some noticeable result son the field next fall. If they do not, he may not get the chance to make any more adjustments himself.