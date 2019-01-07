Alabama, Clemson trade blows during first quarter of the National Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As is typical at the National Championship Game, the two teams took the field amid plenty of fireworks and fanfare.

It turns out the real fireworks were not until after kickoff though.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson each delivered a number of big plays on the biggest stage in the sport as the Tigers held a slim 14-13 lead after one entertaining quarter at Levi’s Stadium.

It was safe to say that Tua Tagovailoa was the early front-runner for MVP in the contest… for both teams. After his defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell jumped a short pass in the flat and had nobody anywhere close to him as he ran it back 44 yards to delight the orange and purple fans for a pick-six on the seventh play of the game.

The Hawaiian signal-caller didn’t seem phased by the mistake though, coming right back on the next series to toss a beautiful 62-yard bomb right into the waiting hands of Jerry Jeudy to even things up just over a minute later. Tagovailoa was already up to 157 yards and two touchdowns (to the Tide) after the first 15 minutes and looks much more like the crisp passer we saw during the regular season and not the one from the SEC title game.

If there was one thing that didn’t go right for Alabama though, it came in the form of their ninth missed PAT of the season and the reason why the ACC champs had a lead instead of being tied.