Alabama favored over Clemson for College Football Playoff National Championship

OddsSharkJan 7, 2019, 12:25 AM EST
Alabama faces a line that is smaller than its lowest winning margin of the season in its latest January rematch with Clemson. The Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, are five-point favorites on the college football odds against the Clemson Tigers with a 58.5-point total for Monday’s title game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The contest at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is the fourth consecutive postseason meeting between the teams. In the Nick Saban era, Alabama is 5-1 straight-up and 3-2-1 against the spread as a favorite of 7.0 or fewer points in postseason games, with the 2016 Tigers accounting for that one outright defeat.

Clemson has gone 14-0 SU and 8-6 ATS against a schedule rated as less difficult than Alabama’s docket of defeated foes. Offensively, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence does not seem likely to be intimidated by the big stage, and the Tigers’ third-ranked offense stands a good chance of putting up some points against Alabama, which allowed 34 against the Oklahoma Sooners’ top-ranked attack in the Orange Bowl on December 29.

A bigger unknown is whether Clemson has a stout enough offensive line to negate nosetackle Quinnen Williams and the Crimson Tide’s interior push. The Tigers’ rushing game was a non-factor against Alabama in the 2017 playoff game, but leading rusher Travis Etienne is the type of edge runner that often poses difficulty for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama is also 14-0 SU and 8-6 ATS, with Tagovailoa serving as the linchpin of a No. 4-ranked offense that is also second only to Oklahoma in scoring. Clemson’s defense is also the fourth-best in the country statistically, and the Tigers, first in the country with 52 sacks, will likely rely on a four-man pass rush led by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to slow down Alabama, since Tagovailoa is excellent when teams blitz with five or more defenders.

Thanks to myriad major touchdown threats such as wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Devonta Smith, Alabama averages a nation-leading 11.3 yards per pass. Clemson allows 6.3 yards per pass, but did not face a team with a pro-style offense that ranked in the top 20 in the country in yards per throw.

The total has gone UNDER at online sports betting sites in seven of Alabama’s last 10 games when it was favored by 7.0 or fewer points. However, that sample spans eight seasons. The total has gone OVER in nine of Alabama’s last 14 games, with an average combined score of 63.93 points. Five of Clemson’s 14 games finished with 60 or more total points.

Auburn DT Derrick Brown puts NFL on hold, announces return to Tigers

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2019, 5:27 PM EST
Auburn got some very good news this weekend from defensive tackle Derrick Brown. In a statement shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, Brown announced he is coming back to play his senior season for Auburn when he likely could have been an early round NFL draft pick in the spring.

“After talking with my family and coaches I have decided to return to Auburn for my final season,” Brown announced. “I want to leave Auburn with my degree and a championship. I can feel the momentum.”

Brown earned Second-Team All-SEC in 2018 in his second season as a full-time starter in the trenches for the Tigers. Brown recorded 48 tackles in 13 games with 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks this past season. He also forced a fumble as a defensive force up front. Brown also became a father in late December, which fueled some speculation he may head right to the NFL to begin collecting NFL paychecks instead of waiting another year to get his pro career kickstarted.

With Brown returning to Auburn in 2019, the Tigers will have one big position squared away.

Notre Dame losing leading receiver Miles Boykin to NFL

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
Notre Dame will need a new go-to wide receiver in 2019. As suspected would be the case, Miles Boykin is passing on his final season of eligibility to take his game to the next level. Boykin officially declared himself eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft with a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“To my teammates and coaches, I’d never be in this position without the continuous support you’ve shown me over my career, ” Boykin said in his statement. “I’ll truly miss all of you, and I want to thank you all for believing in me.”

Boykin has already earned his degree from Notre Dame, which made his decision to turn pro a pretty likely one given the circumstances. Although he did have another year of eligibility at his disposal after not playing as a freshman, Boykin appeared to be a likely departure from South Bend at the end of this college football season.

Boykin was Notre Dame’s leading receiver this season with 872 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught five passes for 69 yards in his final game in a Fighting Irish uniform, a College Football Playoff loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. Boykin’s best game of the season was either his two-touchdown performance at Virginia Tech with 117 receiving yards on eight catches or the game prior to that with 144 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown at home against Stanford. Both games helped make Notre Dame a legitimate playoff contender in early October.

UCF WR Dredrick Snelson declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2019, 4:28 PM EST
One of UCF’s top wide receivers is moving on. Dredrick Snelson has officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft with a statement shared via social media on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s now time for me to take the next step in being the man that I was raised to be,” Snelson said in a statement shared on his Twitter account on Sunday. “Therefore, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.”

Snelson was UCF’s second-leading receiver this season with 688 yards and five touchdowns. He was also UCF’s second-leading receiver during their undefeated 2017 season with 695 yards and eight touchdowns. Now appears to be a good time to take his game to the next level with some slight uncertainty about the passing game coming into 2019 at the moment, and there may not be much more he can do to improve his draft stock if he did come back for another season with the Knights.

Kirby Smart the latest college coach to get name thrown into NFL rumor mill

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 6, 2019, 3:11 PM EST
By all accounts, Kirby Smart is currently holding his dream job as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. The chances Smart leaves Georgia for another job are probably very slim at most. But considering how much success Smart has had in a short period of time at a program that continues to pump out NFL talent through the draft process, it is easy to understand why Smart may have his name attached to various NFL coaching rumors at some point during his coaching career. Now, it turns out, the NFL coaching rumor mill has latched on to Smart’s name.

In a story about the interest some NFL coaches have in Alabama head coach Nick Saban published by CBSSports.com NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, the idea that former assistants under Saban may be drawing similar interest from NFL suitors was presented. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers “would be interested in speaking to Georgia coach Kirby Smart,” according to La Canfora. Fortunately for Georgia, the conversation about their head coach being a potential NFL coaching target seemed to end right there.

Would Smart even consider leaving Georgia for the Bucs? Obviously, that is a question only Smart could ever answer for sure. But it is worth remembering Smart is a former Georgia football player who started his coaching career as an administrative assistant for the Bulldogs and it had been presumed he had been waiting for a head coaching vacancy to come open at Georgia when he could have potentially had a handful of other opportunities to be a head coach prior to leaving Alabama for Georgia in 2016. He has already lifted Georgia to being a legitimate SEC and playoff contender in just a couple of years, and the future continues to look promising for the Dawgs with Smart at the helm.

Smart has never given a hint that he was interested in coaching in the NFL, but of course, what college coach does? But this may be nothing more than a brief murmur in the NFL coaching circles this offseason. Such is life in college football as a successful head coach.