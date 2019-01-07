Alabama opens second half by getting stuffed on fake field goal and giving up long Clemson TD

Down 31-16, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not afraid to try doing something unorthodox to catch Clemson off guard on the opening drive of the second half. But Clemson was not fooled by Alabama’s attempt of a fake field goal.
After a 12-play drive stalled at the Clemson 22-yard line, Alabama tried a fake field goal with holder Mac Jones attempting to pick up the needed six yards to pick up a first down. But Clemson must have seen something, as did ESPN announcer Chris Fowler because the Tigers snuffed it out and made sure Jones lost two yards on the play.
Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas missed an extra point in the first quarter, preventing Alabama from tying the game at 14-14 at the time and instead of keeping Alabama down by one point. Bulovas later added a field goal for the last points scored so far tonight by Alabama, but even that try wasn’t the most confident-looking kick. Down by 15 points at the time, Saban must have felt his team really needed more than a field goal to open the half. Instead, the worst-case scenario played out as Alabama came up empty on the drive and three plays later Trevor Lawrence dumped off a pass to a wide-open Justyn Ross. Ross took off for a 74-yard touchdown and gave Clemson a 38-16 lead midway through the third quarter.
As if that were not bad enough, Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith was injured on the play. He fell on the field while initially covering Ross on the play, and he was carted off the field with an injury.
Alabama is in some serious trouble right now, with Clemson leading 37-16.
We interrupt whatever the hell it was that Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne were doing on the halftime stage — oh, and the national championship game — to bring you this breaking development.
Way back in 2015, Breckyn Hager made a vow to never cut his hair until Texas won the Big 12 championship. Fast-forward four seasons, and Hager will leave Austin having never won a conference crown after UT lost to Oklahoma early last month in what was the linebacker’s one and only shot at a league title.
However, as a result of Texas’ impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, Hager adjusted his coiffing policy as, after the New Year’s Day game, the senior confirmed that he will be cutting his hair. And the individual manning the scissors for lopping off what’s now a mane that extends well below his shoulders? Actor and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey, who Monday did the honors and sheared Hager’s flowing locks.
Now, get back to the title game, which is about to kick off to start the third quarter as I post this and with Alabama looking to claw its way back from a 15-point halftime deficit on Clemson…
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As is typical at the National Championship Game, the two teams involved took the field amid plenty of fireworks and fanfare. It turns out the real fireworks were not until after kickoff though.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson each delivered a number of big plays on the biggest stage in the sport as the Tigers held a 31-16 lead after one entertaining half of play at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.
It was safe to say that Tua Tagovailoa was the early front-runner for MVP in the contest… for both teams. After his defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell jumped a short pass in the flat and had nobody anywhere close to him as he ran it back 44 yards to delight the orange and purple fans for a pick-six on the seventh play of the game.
The Hawaiian signal-caller didn’t seem phased by the mistake though, coming right back on the next series to toss a beautiful 62-yard bomb right into the waiting hands of Jerry Jeudy to even things up just over a minute later. Tagovailoa finished the up-and-down first half with 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns (to the Tide) but did throw another interception that Clemson eventually converted into points.
And to make matters worse for Alabama, the team missed their ninth PAT of the season and had a kickoff go out of bounds. Head coach Nick Saban, perhaps sensing that it was just not his night on that front, went for it on two fourth downs as a result — one near the goal line and another from his own 34 yard line that shocked many in attendance.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence started off slow but eventually looked right at home as the game wore on. He tossed a 62-yard bomb to Tee Higgins to get the team in the red zone in the first quarter and wound up with an impressive 197 yards and a touchdown pass. While he looked nothing like a freshman under center, it was tailback Travis Etienne who was the real star of the show for the Tigers offense. The sophomore had a touchdown reception off a shuffle pass and scored twice on the ground with some terrific bursts of speed while recording 24 yards rushing.
Can Dabo Swinney’s crew dethrone their nemesis once again? They’re certainly off to a good start after just a half of play with the way their offense is rolling. We’ve seen Alabama rally from big deficits more than once, including on this stage just one year ago.
Either way, we’re bound to get a thrilling conclusion as these two heavyweights trade blow after blow in this title fight that is living up to the early billing.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been intercepted twice in the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, and Clemson took advantage of his second turnover.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed four of five pass attempts on the drive after Tagovailoa was picked off by Trayvon Mullen, and Travis Etienne took care of some business on the ground with a few runs. On the final play of the quick 47-yard touchdown drive, Lawrence completed a shovel pass to Etienne up the middle for a touchdown, giving Clemson a 28-16 lead on the Crimson Tide with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter.
Earlier in the half, Alabama was stuffed by a Clemson defense that was not at all fooled by a shovel pass attempt near the end zone. A Tagovailoa shovel pass to Damien Harris was covered well for a loss of four yards, forcing Nick Saban to accept a field goal that gave Alabama a 16-14 lead at the time. Clemson responded with an impressive touchdown drive as the Tigers have shown an ability to move on Alabama like few teams have been capable of doing this season.
It was a one-two offensive punch to the gut for Iowa State Monday.
Late this morning, David Montgomery, who has led the Cyclones in rushing the past three seasons, announced in a statement posted on Twitter that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility in order to declare for the April draft. Nearly 10 hours later, teammate and leading receiver Hakeem Butler used the same social media vehicle to deliver the same message.
Butler led the Cyclones with 60 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns while also setting the single-season school record in receiving yards with 1,318. His 101.4 yards per game were third in the Big 12 and ninth nationally.
In ISU’s Alamo Bowl loss to Washington State that turned out to be the final game of his collegiate career, the 6-6. 219-pound Butler set career highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (192).