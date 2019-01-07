Getty Images

Arkansas loses DB Ryan Pulley to early entry into NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
You can now put Arkansas on the board for FBS schools that have prematurely lost players to the NFL this year.

I know it’s sounding like a broken record, but Ryan Pulley used Twitter to post the announcement that he has decided to leave Arkansas early in order to make himself available for the April draft.  The defensive back’s decision came a couple of days after teammate and defensive lineman  McTelvin Agim announced he would be returning to the Razorbacks for another season.

Pulley started 12 games in 2016 and led the Razorbacks in pass breakups with 13 before suffering a season-ending injury in the 2017 opener.  In 2018, Pulley led the team in interceptions with three as he started 10 of UA’s 12 games.

All told, the Fort Meyers, Fla., native started 23 games at cornerback during his time in Fayetteville.

Reports: USC OC (?) Kliff Kingsbury interviewing for NFL jobs

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
While there’s still some uncertainty when it comes to USC and Kliff Kingsbury, it’s clear there are only two possibilities in play: one, Kingsbury has resigned/was fired, or his collegiate employer has backed off its asinine stance.

On New Year’s Day, it was reported that Kingsbury was expected to formally interview for the openings the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets have at head coach.  Over the weekend, reports emerged that USC was blocking Kingsbury from interviewing for those jobs; our overlords at PFT subsequently reported that Kingsbury may simply walk away from USC, pay a minimal buyout of his contract and pursue NFL opportunities.

Monday, there were multiple developments on the former Texas Tech head coach front as one report has him likely resigning his coordinator job with the Trojans and interviewing with NFL teams…

… to another that intimates he’s still employed by USC but is being allowed to talk to NFL teams, with one of those conversations being with the Jets regarding their head-coaching vacancy.

The 39-year-old Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ head coach for seven years from 2012 through this season.  Prior to that, he was the coordinator at a pair of different FBS programs for a total of three seasons — Texas A&M (2012) and Houston (2010-11).

Kingsbury is viewed as one of the brightest offensive minds at any level of the sport, although that didn’t translate to much on-field success in Lubbock as he went 35-40 overall and 19-35 in Big 12 play.

CFP: ‘way too soon’ to know if playoff expansion ‘is even a possibility’

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 3:54 PM EST
On the same day college football crowns its national champion, the stewards who control the current system of determining the champion have left no doubt about where they stand on expanding the field — for now.

Over the past month or so, there seemed to have been a growing sentiment to at least begin serious discussions on expanding the field of College Football Playoff participants from its current number of four to X number of schools.  Two powerful commissioners, the Big Ten’s Jim Delany and the Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby, went public with acknowledgments that expansion is something they would consider.

Monday afternoon, ahead of tonight’s championship game and after its annual meeting, Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, issued a statement in which he threw a 55-gallon drum of cold water on expanding the field, saying in part that “it’s way too soon – much too soon – to know if [expansion] is even a possibility.”

Below is Keenum’s statement, in its entirety:

We have concluded our annual meeting of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. As we do every year, we meet alongside the commissioners, and Notre Dame’s Athletics Director, to review the ongoing operations of the Playoff, now entering its sixth year.

It is our unanimous agreement that the Playoff has been a tremendous success for students, fans, and universities. We are very proud of it. Fans love to watch it and we look forward to its continued success.

When it comes to the Playoff, as part of our normal review, we always look at everything and we will do so again.

Our job as university presidents is to listen to a variety of views, as we do every day back on campus, and every year when we consider how best to run the CFP. Academics, student-athlete well-being, existing contractual agreements and the overall good of the game are just a few of the issues we consider. At all times, we want our students who play sports to be successful in college and in life.

As far as expanding the number of teams in the Playoff, it’s way too soon – much too soon – to know if that is even a possibility. It’s fair to say the speculation about expansion has outdistanced the reality of what the commissioners and the presidents have discussed. If a decision were to be made down the road, the Presidents would be the ones to make it and we are not there.

At some point down the road, as part of our regular review of all matters pertaining to the Playoff, the management committee will meet, and it will consider all aspects of the Playoff, as it routinely does. When that discussion happens, I advise observers not to read too much into it. We have a twelve-year contract we are very happy with. It is always appropriate to ask the right questions and to examine every issue to be sure we have things right. We are very satisfied with the Playoff and look forward to its continued success.

The 11-member CFP management committee, consisting of all 10 FBS conference commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, reports to the CFP Board of Managers, which is made up of 11 individuals who are presidents/chancellors at FBS institutions.  It’s those presidents/chancellors, with input from the commissioners, that will ultimately decide when or even if the playoffs will expand.

For those interested, those 11 current members of that board are:

  • Eric Barron – President, Penn State University (Big Ten)
  • Rodney Bennett – President, University of Southern Mississippi (C-USA)
  • Greg Fenves – President, University of Texas-Austin (Big 12)
  • Anthony Frank – President, Colorado State University (Mountain West)
  • Jack Hawkins – Chancellor, Troy University (Sun Belt)
  • Rev. John Jenkins – President, University of Notre Dame (Independent)
  • Mark Keenum (chair) – President, Mississippi State University (SEC)
  • Kirk Schulz – President, Washington State University (Pac-12)
  • John Thrasher – President, Florida State University (ACC)
  • Satish Tripathi – President, University at Buffalo (MAC)
  • R. Gerald Turner – President, Southern Methodist University (American Athletic)

The CFP’s current 12-year contract with broadcast partner ESPN runs through the 2026 season.

Mizzou RB Damarea Crockett latest to leave early for the NFL

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
With today’s declarations, including this one, we’re now over 100 for the number of draft-eligible players who have left their schools early.

The latest to do so is Damarea Crockett, with the Missouri running back confirming via Twitter that he has opted to forego his senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL draft. “My journey here at Mizzou has been nothing less than amazing from beginning to end,” Crockett wrote in his statement. “The people I have crossed paths with during my time here has given me a different outlook on life. I’ve learned things here I wouldn’t have at other places.

“Columbia will always be my home!”

Crockett led the Tigers in rushing in 2016 with 1,062 years, then finished third on the team in 2017 (481) and second this past season (709).  He finishes his collegiate career with 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns on his 380 carries.

According to NFL.com‘s tracker, Crockett is the 103rd player (at the time of this posting) with eligibility remaining to declare for the April draft.  With a handful of Alabama and Clemson players expected to leave early following tonight’s College Football Playoff championship game, and with still a week remaining before the deadline for submitting paperwork, it’s highly likely that the record of 106 early-draft entrants set last year will be shattered.

In 2013, a record 73 players with eligibility remaining declared.  Below are the numbers from the years in between then and last season:

2014: 98
2015: 74
2016: 96
2017: 95

Dwayne Haskins makes it official, declares for NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
In the end, Dwayne Haskins did what most everyone expected.

In the hours after Ohio State’ Rose Bowl win New Year’s Day, the quarterback claimed that he was 50/50 on returning to OSU for another season or leaping early into the draft.  Six days later, after the signal-caller’s quarterback friend committed to OSU, Haskins confirmed that he is indeed leaving the Buckeyes early for the NFL.

In his first, and as it turns out only, year as a starter, Haskins had a season for the ages as he set an Ohio State and Big Ten record with 50 touchdown passes, becoming just the sixth FBS player ever to reach that mark. He was a finalist for the 2018 Heisman Trophy and finished third in the voting behind winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and runnerup Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama.

At this point, he’s viewed as the top quarterback who’ll be available for the April draft and a prospect who could potentially go No. 1 overall.

With Haskins gone, and much to Tate Martell‘s chagrin, Georgia transfer Justin Fields will likely head into spring practice as the favorite to claim the job.