Clemson WR Justyn Ross is putting on a show against Alabama

Jan 7, 2019
As Clemson continues to put on a clinic against Alabama in a blowout in the national championship game, we are watching freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross become a household name. As Clemson was in the process of taking a commanding 44-16 lead on Alabama late in the third quarter after a massive fourth-down stop at the other end of the field, Clemson’s dynamic freshmen got to work.

Trevor Lawrence has continued to impress with what he’s been doing in the game, and having confidence Ross is going to make a catch is a big reason why. Ross made two highlight catches on the Clemson touchdown drive that will show why he should absolutely be on the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the 2019 season. First was the easy toss to Ross from Lawrence on 3rd and 13 for a 37-yard gain. Ross catches the ball after bobbling it with one hand down the right sideline.

Not to be content with just one incredible effort, Ross one-upped himself moments later with an amaiing one-handed stab for a catch to move the ball into the red zone.

Lawrence even took a hit as he released that second pass to Ross as he continues to look unrattled against the Crimson Tide, who are grasping for answers at this point. Lawrence finished off the drive with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on a third-and-goal in the final minute of the third quarter.

Barring an incredible comeback, Clemson is on its way to a second national championship under Dabo Swinney, and the freshman quarterback and freshman wide receiver are big reasons why.

Tigers, Tide and oh my: Clemson routs Alabama to secure 2019 National Championship

Jan 7, 2019
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson players said all week in the lead up to the 2019 National Championship Game that in order for the them to be the best, they would have to beat the best.

Top ranked and undefeated Alabama, as the defending champion, certainly qualified as that.

The Tigers not only beat the Tide, they beat them down and then some on Monday night, dominating from the opening snap of a 44-16 rout at Levi’s Stadium to secure the program’s third national title and second in three seasons.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence started off a little anxious but eventually looked right at home as the game wore on — and very much like somebody who will be playing in more NFL stadiums in just a few years. He tossed a 62-yard bomb to Tee Higgins to get the team in the red zone in the first quarter and wound up with an impressive 347 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.

While Lawrence looked nothing like a true freshman under center, tailback Travis Etienne also proved to be a great compliment in the backfield. The sophomore had a touchdown reception off a shuffle pass and scored twice on the ground with some terrific bursts of speed while recording 86 yards rushing.

Oh, and wide receiver Justyn Ross was basically a man among boys as a pass catcher with a handful of one-handers on his way to 153 yards and a touchdown. Just down the road from where Jerry Rice made his name, the young wideout (he’s a freshman too…) from Alabama certainly haunted the home state team he nearly signed with coming out of high school.

It was safe to say that last year’s title game hero was nowhere near the same kind of quarterback on the same stage in 2019. Tua Tagovailoa was actually one of the early front-runners for MVP in the contest… for both sides.

After his defense forced a three-and-out to open the game, Clemson corner A.J. Terrell jumped a short pass in the flat and had nobody anywhere close to him as he ran it back 44 yards to delight the orange and purple fans for a pick-six on the seventh play of the game.

The Hawaiian signal-caller bounced back on the next series to toss a beautiful 62-yard bomb right into the waiting hands of Jerry Jeudy but never could get the offense into the end zone enough to make things interesting as things wore on. Tagovailoa finished the up-and-down outing with a respectable 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns (to the Tide) but did throw another interception and was eventually replaced in the fourth quarter by SEC Championship Game star Jalen Hurts.

It’s been rare to see the Crimson Tide get run off the field by anybody since Nick Saban took over and it’s downright galling to see it be done on this stage. It’s not just the worst loss — by several multiples — in the Saban era but also the first time since he arrived in Tuscaloosa that the team has been beaten by more than three scores.

While one can sometimes say it’s just not your night in big games like this, that would be doing a big disservice to the dominance that Clemson displayed form their early pick-six all the way through to the final minutes. Dabo Swinney has not only built an equal to one of college football’s great dynasties but he’s proven that he’s got one too.

The Tigers became the first modern college football team at the FBS level to go 15-0 in the process to cap off the 2018 season. They not only won the national title, they left no doubt about who is atop the mountain now too.

Florida man arrested after allegedly directing death threats at the family of Tyler Trent

Jan 7, 2019
There are lowlife scums, then there’s this “man.”

As he bravely fought a terminal form of bone cancer, Tyler Trent served as an inspiration to millions of fans as a true Purdue super-fan.  On New Year’s Day, Trent lost his battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 20.

As Trent’s family made funeral preparations and planned a celebration of the young man’s all-too-brief but inspirational life, the Indianapolis Star reported, they were allegedly subjected to online death threats by 39-year-old John Matthew Pinkham of Florida.  According to the Star, Pinkham was arrested Monday afternoon by deputies from the Volusia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Department and charged with making written threats to kill or injure.

From the newspaper’s report:

Pinkham is accused of using an alias, Julie Homan, to make multiple posts on Trent’s Facebook page. Volusia County investigators said the threats included:

  • “Cant wait till I can choke the life out of you” … “funerals coming and I will appear like the reaper”
  • “just wait until yall hear what I do at his funeral..i promise I will make headlines..i will kill his mother.. just watch I will be talked about forever..this is no idol threat.”

The charge Pinkham is facing is a felony.  Hopefully, if he’s convicted, he’s punished to the fullest extent the law allows.

The celebration of Trent’s life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Alabama opens second half by getting stuffed on fake field goal and giving up long Clemson TD

Jan 7, 2019
Down 31-16, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not afraid to try doing something unorthodox to catch Clemson off guard on the opening drive of the second half. But Clemson was not fooled by Alabama’s attempt of a fake field goal.

After a 12-play drive stalled at the Clemson 22-yard line, Alabama tried a fake field goal with holder Mac Jones attempting to pick up the needed six yards to pick up a first down. But Clemson must have seen something, as did ESPN announcer Chris Fowler because the Tigers snuffed it out and made sure Jones lost two yards on the play.

Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas missed an extra point in the first quarter, preventing Alabama from tying the game at 14-14 at the time and instead of keeping Alabama down by one point. Bulovas later added a field goal for the last points scored so far tonight by Alabama, but even that try wasn’t the most confident-looking kick. Down by 15 points at the time, Saban must have felt his team really needed more than a field goal to open the half. Instead, the worst-case scenario played out as Alabama came up empty on the drive and three plays later Trevor Lawrence dumped off a pass to a wide-open Justyn Ross. Ross took off for a 74-yard touchdown and gave Clemson a 38-16 lead midway through the third quarter.

As if that were not bad enough, Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith was injured on the play. He fell on the field while initially covering Ross on the play, and he was carted off the field with an injury.

Alabama is in some serious trouble right now, with Clemson leading 37-16.

Matthew McConaughey cuts Breckyn Hager’s hair

Jan 7, 2019
We interrupt whatever the hell it was that Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne were doing on the halftime stage — oh, and the national championship game — to bring you this breaking development.

Way back in 2015, Breckyn Hager made a vow to never cut his hair until Texas won the Big 12 championship. Fast-forward four seasons, and Hager will leave Austin having never won a conference crown after UT lost to Oklahoma early last month in what was the linebacker’s one and only shot at a league title.

However, as a result of Texas’ impressive Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, Hager adjusted his coiffing policy as, after the New Year’s Day game, the senior confirmed that he will be cutting his hair. And the individual manning the scissors for lopping off what’s now a mane that extends well below his shoulders?  Actor and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey, who Monday did the honors and sheared Hager’s flowing locks.

Now, get back to the title game, which is about to kick off to start the third quarter as I post this and with Alabama looking to claw its way back from a 15-point halftime deficit on Clemson…