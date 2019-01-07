Getty Images

Ex-Arkansas QB Cole Kelley transfers to FCS Southeastern Louisiana

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
A little over a month after leaving Fayetteville, Cole Kelley has found himself a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, Kelley announced that he will be transferring to Southeastern Louisiana to continue his collegiate playing career.  As SLU plays at the FCS level, the Louisiana native will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Kelley began the 2018 season as Arkansas’ starting quarterback.  He started the first and third games of this past season — he threw four interceptions in the loss to North Texas in the latter game — then threw just 11 passes the remaining nine games of the year.

In 2017 as a redshirt freshman, Kelley started four games for the Razorbacks.

Interestingly, SLU will travel to OIe Miss Sept. 14 this coming season.  In 2017, Kelley tossed three touchdown passes as the Razorbacks overcame a 28-point deficit to beat the Rebels 38-37 in Oxford.

Iowa State RB David Montgomery declares for NFL draft

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 12:16 PM EST
For the first time this cycle, Iowa State is feeling the sting of an early loss to the next level of football.

David Montgomery took to Twitter late Monday morning to announce that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility in order to declare for the April draft. “The last three years have been nothing short of amazing,” the running back wrote. “I could not have asked for anything better than my experience at Iowa State. It has truly been the best of  my life.”

Montgomery has led the Cyclones in rushing each of the past three seasons, finishing his ISU career with 2,295 yards.  That number is good for sixth-most in the program’s history, as are his 3,507 all-purpose yards.

After being named first-team All-Big 12 after the 2017 season, Montgomery earned second-team all-conference honors after this past season.

Perhaps most noteworthy, the 5-11, 219-pound Montgomery led the nation in both seasons in tackles broken per stats compiled by Pro Football Focus.

CFT Previews & Predictions: Clemson-Alabama Tale of the Tape

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
WHO
No. 2 Clemson (14-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (14-0)

WHAT
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Presented by AT&T

WHEN
8:00 p.m. ET (8:17 p.m. ET kickoff)

WHERE
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

HEAD COACHES
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (115-30 in 11 seasons with the Tigers; one national championship)
Alabama’s Nick Saban (142-20 in 12 seasons with the Crimson Tide, 233-62-1 overall; six national championships)

STATISTICAL LEADERS
Clemson
Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 239-365 (65.5%), 2,933 yards, 27 touchdowns, four interceptions
Rushing: Travis Etienne, 1,583 yards, 22 touchdowns
Receiving: Tee Higgins, 56 receptions, 855 yards, 11 touchdowns
Punt returns: Amari Rodgers, 7.7 yards per on 39 returns, one touchdown
Kick returns: Derion Kendrick, 23 yards per on 13 returns
Punting: Will Spiers, 39.5 yards per, 19 of 61 inside the 20
Kicking: Greg Huegel, 10-15 field goals, long of 49; 71-72 extra points
Tackles: Isaiah Simmons, 88
Tackles for loss: Clelin Ferrell, 18
Sacks: Ferrell, 11½
QB Hits: Dexter Lawrence, 15
Interceptions: Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell, two
Passes breakups: Simmons, Terrell, K’Von Wallace, seven

Alabama
Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 223-321 (69.5%), 3,671 yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions
Rushing: Damien Harris, 819 yards; Josh Jacobs, 11 touchdowns
Receiving: Jerry Jeudy, 63 receptions, 1,176 yards, 13 touchdowns
Punt returns: Jaylen Waddle, 15.1 per on 15 returns, one touchdown
Kick returns: Jacobs, 30.6 per on 13 returns, one touchdown
Punting: Mike Bernier, 37 yards per, four of 23 inside the 20
Kicking: Joseph Bulovas, 13-17 field goals, long of 49; 74-79 extra points
Tackles: Dylan Moses, 82
Tackles for loss: Quinnen Williams, 18
Sacks: Isaiah Buggs, 9½
QB Hits: Williams, Christian Miller, 12
Interceptions: Saivion Smith, three
Passes breakups: Anfernee Jennings, Shyheim Carter, 10

STATISTICAL MATCHUPS
Alabama’s 34th-ranked rush offense (202 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 2nd-ranked run defense (92.6 ypg)
Clemson’s 10th-ranked rush offense (256.3 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 19th-ranked run defense (120.3 ypg)
Alabama’s 6th-ranked pass offense (325.6 ypg) vs. Clemson’s 16th-ranked pass defense (182.1 ypg)
Clemson’s 24th-ranked pass offense (274.1 ypg) vs. Alabama’s 22nd-ranked pass defense (187.6 ypg)
Alabama’s 2nd-ranked scoring offense (47.7 ppg) vs. Clemson’s top-ranked scoring defense (12.9 ppg)
Clemson’s 4th-ranked scoring offense (44.3 ppg) vs. Alabama’s 5th-ranked scoring defense (16.1 ppg)

COMMON OPPONENTS
Texas A&M
Clemson won 28-26 Sept. 8 in College Station, Alabama won 45-23 Sept. 22 in Tuscaloosa.

Louisville
Clemson won 77-16 Nov. 3 in Clemson, Alabama won 51-14 Sept. 1 on a neutral field.

LOSSES
None for either team as this will mark the first time in the five-year history of the College Football Playoff that two undefeated teams will be playing in the national championship game.

PORTFOLIO
Wins vs. bowl teams: Clemson 11, Alabama 9
Wins vs. current CFP Top 25 teams: Clemson 3, Alabama 5
Wins in true road games: Clemson 5, Alabama 4
Wins by 10-plus points: Clemson 12, UA 13

THE BOVADA.LV LINE
Alabama, +5 (opened +6)
Over/under, 61

THE PREDICTIONS
Zach Barnett
Here’s a stat for you: in his two title bouts with Clemson, Deshaun Watson was a combined 66-of-103 for 825 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception, leading his Tigers to 40 and 35 points. In eight quarters against the most fearsome defense this side of the ’85 Bears, Watson and company averaged around 100 yards, a touchdown and field goal. If Clemson is to do the unthinkable for the second time in three years, true freshman Trevor Lawrence will have to put up similar numbers and a similar volume, keeping Alabama’s ultra-efficient offense off the field. I think they will.
Clemson 38, Alabama 34

Bryan Fisher
I’ve seen both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide win national titles before and the fourth edition of their heavyweight fight might just be the best yet. It’s got great quarterbacks, some terrific receivers and running backs, plus a host of defenders that will be playing on Sundays. Alabama will get pushed plenty by Dabo Swinney‘s side but the SEC champs have played at another gear, for the most part, this season and will wind up with Nick Saban lifting yet another trophy in a thriller out West.
Alabama 31, Clemson 27

Kevin McGuire
A season that was billed as a season-long exhibition before Alabama and Clemson square off in the national championship has delivered once again. Seeing Tua Tagovailoa appear to be just fine last week against Oklahoma was an encouraging sign for the Tide as they prepare to face the stiffest defensive challenge they have seen this season in the Tigers. The last two championship bouts between these two were instant classics, and we could very well have a third on our hands. This game has the look of a defensive battle, but the quarterback play is just too good to be stopped. In the end, Tagovailoa leads Alabama to one more critical touchdown drive than Trevor Lawrence and Alabama wins yet another championship.
Alabama 36, Clemson 31

John Taylor
I’ve picked against Alabama each of the past two title games — Georgia following the 2017 regular season, Clemson the year before — and the Crimson Tide split those meetings.  This year, Nick Saban has arguably his best squad overall during his dozen seasons in Tuscaloosa, with an offense that’s head and shoulders in the passing game above anything the future College Football Hall of Famer has ever fielded.  All of the ingredients are there for back-to-back national titles for Saban… for Saban to pass the legendary Bear Bryant for most career championships… for Saban to cement his legacy as the GOAT at this level… and yet I’m going with Dabo Swinney — with a heaping helping of Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback the likes of which ‘Bama hasn’t faced this season — to spoil yet another Tide coronation and pick up his second national championship at the expense of his nemesis the past four years.
Clemson 34, Alabama 31

Vince Young, Dennis Erickson headline College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
Not surprisingly, some very familiar names highlight the most recent additions to the College Football Hall of Fame.

In conjunction with the Hall, the National Football Foundation announced Monday morning a total of 15 individuals — 13 players and two coaches — who will be inducted as part of the Class of 2019.  Three of the player inductees hail from the SEC, while two apiece come from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12.  There is also one inductee from Notre Dame (Raghib “Rocket” Ismail) and one from a Div. III school (John Carroll’s London Fletcher).

Below are all of the individuals who have earned induction into the Hall as part of this year’s class.

PLAYERS
TERRELL BUCKLEY – DB, Florida State (1989-91)
RICKEY DIXON – DB, Oklahoma (1984-87)
LONDON FLETCHER – LB, John Carroll [OH] (1995-97)
JACOB GREEN – DL, Texas A&M (1977-79)
TORRY HOLT – WR, North Carolina State (1995-98)
RAGHIB ISMAIL – KR/WR, Notre Dame (1988-90)
DARREN McFADDEN – RB, Arkansas (2005-07)
JAKE PLUMMER – QB, Arizona State (1993-96)
TROY POLAMALU – DB, Southern California (1999-2002)
JOE THOMAS – OL, Wisconsin (2003-06)
LORENZO WHITE – RB, Michigan State (1984-87)
PATRICK WILLIS – LB, Mississippi (2003-06)
VINCE YOUNG – QB, Texas (2003-05)

COACHES
DENNIS ERICKSON – 179-96-1 (65.0%); Idaho (1982-85, 2006), Wyoming (1986), Washington State (1987-88), Miami [FL] (1989-94), Oregon State (1999-2002), Arizona State (2007-11)
JOE TAYLOR – 233-96-4 (70.6%); Howard (1983), Virginia Union (1984-91), Hampton (1992-2007), Florida A&M (2008-12)

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF chairman, in a statement. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments. The Class will be part of a momentous year as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football this season.”

The newest class will be inducted Dec. 10 of this year at the annual NFF awards dinner in New York City.

Two Georgia players opt to forego draft, return to Bulldogs

By John TaylorJan 7, 2019, 8:28 AM EST
Georgia was on the receiving end of some positive personnel news this weekend not long after it was hit with a significant exodus of draft-eligible players.

Sunday evening, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he will be returning to the Bulldogs for his senior season.  Roughly an hour and a half later, teammate and safety J.R. Reed used the same social media vehicle to deliver the same message.

Reed began his collegiate career at Tulsa before transferring to UGA in June of 2016.  After sitting out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Reed has started 29 straight games for the Bulldogs.

This season, Reed is currently second on the team in tackles with 66.

The bespectacled Blankenship has served as the Bulldogs’ primary placekicker for each of the past three seasons.  He was a semifinalist for the 2018 Lou Groza Award as part of a season in which he connected on 19-of-23 field goals and all 65 extra point attempts.

Late last week, Georgia’s top three receivers in both catches and yards — tight end Isaac Nauta, wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley — as well as its second-leading rusher, Elijah Holyfield, all announced that they would be foregoing their remaining eligibility in order to enter the April NFL draft.