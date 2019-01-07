Manny Diaz adds LaTech DC Blake Baker in same role at Miami

A little over a week after leaving Temple to return to Miami, Manny Diaz has added a key piece to his first Hurricanes coaching staff.

Monday evening, The U announced that Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been hired to the same post at U-M. In addition to his coordinator duties, Blake will serve as the Hurricanes’ inside linebackers coach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Blake to The U,” Diaz said in a statement. “He built and orchestrated a fast, tenacious defense at Louisiana Tech that consistently made big plays. I have watched him grow and develop as a coach throughout his career and I’m confident he will help our defense continue to excel.”

The 36-year-old Baker spent the past four seasons as the Bulldogs’ coordinator — he replaced Diaz as DC when his new boss left for the same job at Mississippi State — after beginning his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas from 2010-12. He also spent time on the Arkansas State coaching staff in between the Texas and Tech jobs.

In addition to Baker’s hiring, Diaz also set a handful of other staff assignments on the defensive side of the ball: Ephraim Banda will serve as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach; Jonathan Patke will serve as outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator; Jess Simpson will remain as associate head coach and defensive line coach; and Mike Rumph will remain as cornerbacks coach.